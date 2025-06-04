5 ways GTA 6 can improve NPCs over GTA 5

Rockstar Games should consider revamping the GTA 6 NPCs compared to Grand Theft Auto 5. While the current game’s NPCs were revolutionary for their time, the AI has gotten outdated over the years. Therefore, the NPCs of the upcoming game should have new and dynamic characteristics, so that they remain up-to-date in the future as well.
This article lists five ways in which Rockstar Games can improve the NPCs of GTA 6 over GTA 5.
Note: This article is subjective and only reflects the writer’s opinions.
5 features GTA 6 NPCs should have to make them different from GTA 5 NPCs
1) Less repetition
One of the major issues with the Grand Theft Auto 5 NPCs is that they repeat very often. You can spot the same NPC models in different locations across the map. Rockstar Games should address this issue and make the GTA 6 NPCs less repetitive.
The developer should heavily modify the character models so that they become unrecognizable with each variant. This will make the open world more lively.
2) Crazy behaviours
The NPCs of the upcoming game should not be just people walking and standing here and there. Some of the pedestrians should be involved in doing crazy activities. The first trailer showed NPCs doing many weird things across the State of Leonida. We should be able to witness these activities in real-time on the streets.
This will make the freeroam experience more interesting as Grand Theft Auto 6 players will stop to see what’s happening around the open world.
3) Better navigation
The driver NPCs in GTA 6 should have better navigation AI. GTA 5’s (especially in the multiplayer mode) drivers are notorious for crashing into you without any reason. They also don’t give indicators before taking a turn. Sometimes, you can spot them foolishly ramming into walls repeatedly.
The driving physics in GTA 6 should be upgraded, and the NPCs should have a better sense of the road and the surroundings. While we cannot expect them to drive accurately like professionals, Rockstar Games should better optimize how they react in panic situations.
4) Should remember the protagonists and their deeds
At least some NPCs in Grand Theft Auto 6 should have a short-term memory feature where they remember Jason Duval and Lucia Caminos, and what they did in the recent past. In GTA 5, the convenience store owners remember you if you try to rob them.
A similar (rather better) feature is also available in Red Dead Redemption 2, where NPCs either praise you or curse you for your deeds. Rockstar should add it in the upcoming game as well, so that the GTA 6 protagonists can have a unique experience while revisiting old places.
5) NPCs should be updated over time
The GTA 6 story mode is anticipated to get updates after the release. If this is true, Rockstar should consider changing and updating the NPCs with each update. This way, the map will remain fresh as we’ll witness new faces on the streets.
The developer should also consider adding new dialogs and reactions to the NPCs over time.
