GTA Online weekly discounts (July 4-9, 2025)

Independence Day celebrations are underway in Los Santos, and there are new GTA Online weekly discounts available for gamers that are perfect for this occasion. From a powerful jet like the P-996 LAZER to an Independence Day-special Vapid Liberator, there’s something for everyone this week. Moreover, a certain type of ammo is available at a 100% discount throughout the week, making it completely free for gamers for the time being.
Now, without further ado, let’s check out everything featured in these special GTA Online weekly discounts.
Note: Some parts of the article are subjective and reflect the writer's opinions.
GTA Online weekly discounts include Western Sovereign, Liberator, and more (July 4-9, 2025)
The latest GTA Online weekly update allows players to grab up to a 50% discount on the following things:
- Service Carbine (30% off) – GTA Plus benefits
- Bunker (30% off)
- Nightclub (30% off)
- Cocaine Lockup (30% off)
- Salvage Yard (30% off)
- Western Sovereign (40% off)
- Vapid Liberator (40% off)
- Benny’s conversion upgrades (40% off)
- Independence Day liveries, apparel, and customizations (40% off)
- Sea Sparrow (40% off)
- Vapid Caracara (40% off)
- Albany Cavalcade XL (40% off)
- Declasse Walton L35 (40% off)
- Declasse Tulip M-100 (40% off)
- Canis Castigator (40% off)
- Vapid Retinue Mk2 (40% off)
- Invetero Coquette D1 (40% off)
- Bravado Dorado (40% off)
- Vapid Clique Wagon (40% off)
- Western Rampant Rocket (40% off)
- Grotti Cheetah Classic (40% off)
- Zirconium Journey II (40% off)
- Vapid Desert Raid (40% off)
- Mammoth Patriot Stretch (40% off)
- Bravado Buffalo S (40% off)
- JoBuilt P-996 LAZER (50% off)
- Musket (50% off) – Gun Van
- Fireworks Launcher (50% off) – Gun Van
- Fireworks Launcher Ammo (100% off)
Players can take advantage of the ongoing GTA Online weekly discounts and buy a suitable vehicle for entering custom GTA Online Land Races to earn 4x bonuses till July 9, 2025.
What would be the best car to get in the latest GTA Online weekly discounts? (July 4-9, 2025)
As the current priority should be to get a suitable car for Land Races, gamers should go for the Canis Castigator. It is a four-door compact crossover SUV that highly resembles the real-life Jeep Avenger.
In terms of performance, the Castigator possesses a top speed of 126.00 mph (202.78 km/h) and can complete a lap in just 1:03.864. This makes it one of the fastest cars featured in the ongoing GTA Online weekly discounts.
Players can currently buy it for $990,000 from Southern San Andreas Super Autos.
Other related Grand Theft Auto content you may like to read:
- Salvage Yard Robbery vehicles
- GTA Online Podium Car
- Bravado Hotring Hellfire
- Vapid Dominator GTT
- GTA 3 voice actor Michael Madsen dies at 67: Report