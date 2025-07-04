GTA Online weekly discounts (July 4-9, 2025)

Independence Day celebrations are underway in Los Santos, and there are new GTA Online weekly discounts available for gamers that are perfect for this occasion. From a powerful jet like the P-996 LAZER to an Independence Day-special Vapid Liberator, there’s something for everyone this week. Moreover, a certain type of ammo is available at a 100% discount throughout the week, making it completely free for gamers for the time being.

Now, without further ado, let’s check out everything featured in these special GTA Online weekly discounts.

Note: Some parts of the article are subjective and reflect the writer's opinions.

GTA Online weekly discounts include Western Sovereign, Liberator, and more (July 4-9, 2025)

The latest GTA Online weekly update allows players to grab up to a 50% discount on the following things:

Service Carbine (30% off) – GTA Plus benefits

(30% off) – GTA Plus benefits Bunker (30% off)

(30% off) Nightclub (30% off)

(30% off) Cocaine Lockup (30% off)

(30% off) Salvage Yard (30% off)

(30% off) Western Sovereign (40% off)

(40% off) Vapid Liberator (40% off)

(40% off) Benny’s conversion upgrades (40% off)

(40% off) Independence Day liveries, apparel, and customizations (40% off)

(40% off) Sea Sparrow (40% off)

(40% off) Vapid Caracara (40% off)

(40% off) Albany Cavalcade XL (40% off)

(40% off) Declasse Walton L35 (40% off)

(40% off) Declasse Tulip M-100 (40% off)

(40% off) Canis Castigator (40% off)

(40% off) Vapid Retinue Mk2 (40% off)

(40% off) Invetero Coquette D1 (40% off)

(40% off) Bravado Dorado (40% off)

(40% off) Vapid Clique Wagon (40% off)

(40% off) Western Rampant Rocket (40% off)

(40% off) Grotti Cheetah Classic (40% off)

(40% off) Zirconium Journey II (40% off)

(40% off) Vapid Desert Raid (40% off)

(40% off) Mammoth Patriot Stretch (40% off)

(40% off) Bravado Buffalo S (40% off)

(40% off) JoBuilt P-996 LAZER (50% off)

(50% off) Musket (50% off) – Gun Van

(50% off) – Gun Van Fireworks Launcher (50% off) – Gun Van

(50% off) – Gun Van Fireworks Launcher Ammo (100% off)

Players can take advantage of the ongoing GTA Online weekly discounts and buy a suitable vehicle for entering custom GTA Online Land Races to earn 4x bonuses till July 9, 2025.

What would be the best car to get in the latest GTA Online weekly discounts? (July 4-9, 2025)

As the current priority should be to get a suitable car for Land Races, gamers should go for the Canis Castigator. It is a four-door compact crossover SUV that highly resembles the real-life Jeep Avenger.

In terms of performance, the Castigator possesses a top speed of 126.00 mph (202.78 km/h) and can complete a lap in just 1:03.864. This makes it one of the fastest cars featured in the ongoing GTA Online weekly discounts.

Players can currently buy it for $990,000 from Southern San Andreas Super Autos.

About the author Neeraj Bansal Neeraj, a Grand Theft Auto writer, has penned over a thousand articles for Sportskeeda in the last two years, amassing an impressive 5+ million views. His dedication to the craft has earned him the title of a content specialist under the Esports & Gaming division. Previously, he was a senior analyst at media software company Cision, where he worked on projects for clients like Sony PlayStation.



With a Post-Graduate Diploma in Journalism and Mass Communication (PGJMC), and drawing inspiration from video game streamers like Ryukahr, Neeraj is committed to delivering top-notch content and setting a high standard for his team. He verifies information using both primary and secondary sources to ensure reader satisfaction.



Grand Theft Auto was Neeraj’s entry point into the world of video games, and he is still devoted to Rockstar Games' beloved franchise. He has played multiple generations of the series’ titles, from the 3D Universe entries to the modern HD classics. Neeraj believes that GTA Vice City is ideal for beginners looking to get familiar with the open-world genre.



Away from gaming, Neeraj finds delight in the comedic escapades of TV series like The Big Bang Theory. Know More