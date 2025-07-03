Free Bravado Hotring Hellfire in the GTA 5 Online Independence Day update (2025)

The Bravado Hotring Hellfire is back in the limelight thanks to the latest GTA 5 Online. The two-seater stock-racing car can now be acquired as the Prize Ride of the Week. Players just need to win LSCM races for two consecutive days to obtain this sports vehicle for free. However, it’s not a brand-new ride, and gamers might like to know if it’s even worth the effort.
To that end, this article provides a brief performance and design review of the Bravado Hotring Hellfire.
Bravado Hotring Hellfire in GTA 5 Online Independence Day update 2025: Performance review (July 3-9, 2025)
The GTA Online Hotring Hellfire debuted in 2023 with the infamous San Andreas Mercenaries update. As per the in-game DLC files, the stock-racing vehicle boasts a top speed of 99.95 mph (160.85 km/h). However, when testing in-game, it is found to perform much faster.
Players can blast the Hotring Hellfire to a maximum speed of 124.25 mph (199.96 km/h) after getting fully upgraded. Furthermore, the vehicle can complete a lap in just 1:06.266. While the numbers may not look that impressive, the sports car surpasses the following popular rides in terms of top speed:
- Dewbauchee Seven-70
- Benefactor SM722
- Lampadati Komoda
- Enus Paragon R
- Toundra Panthere
- Pfister Comet S2
- Declasse Hotring Sabre
- Bollokan Envisage
- Annis 300R
- Annis Remus
Furthermore, the GTA 5 Hotring Hellfire has good stability on the road. While it struggles to go through the corners, it can be managed after some practice. The vehicle can be used for completing Money Laundering missions added by the Money Fronts DLC.
Also Check: How to claim GTA Online Karin Boor w/Liberty City plate (July 3 - 9, 2025)
Bravado Hotring Hellfire in GTA 5 Online Independence Day update 2025: Design review (July 3-9, 2025)
In terms of design, the Hotring Hellfire stock-racing car is seemingly based on the real-life Dodge Challenger SRT TA2. It has a race-oriented design and profile that racers can appreciate.
Some resemblance can also be found to cars like Hotring Everon and Hotring Sabre. This becomes more evident when looking at its slick tires and rim design.
What makes the Hotring Hellfire different from other Hotring cars is its compatibility with aftermarket body options.
Since the Bravado Hotring Hellfire normally costs about $1,810,000, gamers should try to win it as the Prize Ride in the latest GTA 5 Online Independence Day update 2025.
