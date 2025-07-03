Free Bravado Hotring Hellfire in the GTA 5 Online Independence Day update (2025)

The Bravado Hotring Hellfire is back in the limelight thanks to the latest GTA 5 Online. The two-seater stock-racing car can now be acquired as the Prize Ride of the Week. Players just need to win LSCM races for two consecutive days to obtain this sports vehicle for free. However, it’s not a brand-new ride, and gamers might like to know if it’s even worth the effort.

Ad

To that end, this article provides a brief performance and design review of the Bravado Hotring Hellfire.

Bravado Hotring Hellfire in GTA 5 Online Independence Day update 2025: Performance review (July 3-9, 2025)

Ad

Trending

The GTA Online Hotring Hellfire debuted in 2023 with the infamous San Andreas Mercenaries update. As per the in-game DLC files, the stock-racing vehicle boasts a top speed of 99.95 mph (160.85 km/h). However, when testing in-game, it is found to perform much faster.

Players can blast the Hotring Hellfire to a maximum speed of 124.25 mph (199.96 km/h) after getting fully upgraded. Furthermore, the vehicle can complete a lap in just 1:06.266. While the numbers may not look that impressive, the sports car surpasses the following popular rides in terms of top speed:

Ad

Furthermore, the GTA 5 Hotring Hellfire has good stability on the road. While it struggles to go through the corners, it can be managed after some practice. The vehicle can be used for completing Money Laundering missions added by the Money Fronts DLC.

Also Check: How to claim GTA Online Karin Boor w/Liberty City plate (July 3 - 9, 2025)

Ad

Bravado Hotring Hellfire in GTA 5 Online Independence Day update 2025: Design review (July 3-9, 2025)

Ad

In terms of design, the Hotring Hellfire stock-racing car is seemingly based on the real-life Dodge Challenger SRT TA2. It has a race-oriented design and profile that racers can appreciate.

Some resemblance can also be found to cars like Hotring Everon and Hotring Sabre. This becomes more evident when looking at its slick tires and rim design.

What makes the Hotring Hellfire different from other Hotring cars is its compatibility with aftermarket body options.

Ad

Since the Bravado Hotring Hellfire normally costs about $1,810,000, gamers should try to win it as the Prize Ride in the latest GTA 5 Online Independence Day update 2025.

Other related news and content you may like to check this week:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Neeraj Bansal Neeraj, a Grand Theft Auto writer, has penned over a thousand articles for Sportskeeda in the last two years, amassing an impressive 5+ million views. His dedication to the craft has earned him the title of a content specialist under the Esports & Gaming division. Previously, he was a senior analyst at media software company Cision, where he worked on projects for clients like Sony PlayStation.



With a Post-Graduate Diploma in Journalism and Mass Communication (PGJMC), and drawing inspiration from video game streamers like Ryukahr, Neeraj is committed to delivering top-notch content and setting a high standard for his team. He verifies information using both primary and secondary sources to ensure reader satisfaction.



Grand Theft Auto was Neeraj’s entry point into the world of video games, and he is still devoted to Rockstar Games' beloved franchise. He has played multiple generations of the series’ titles, from the 3D Universe entries to the modern HD classics. Neeraj believes that GTA Vice City is ideal for beginners looking to get familiar with the open-world genre.



Away from gaming, Neeraj finds delight in the comedic escapades of TV series like The Big Bang Theory. Know More