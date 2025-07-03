GTA 3 voice actor Michael Madsen dies at 67: Report

GTA 3 voice actor Michael Madsen, known for his role as Toni Cipriani, has died at the age of 67. He was iconic in the gaming community for playing a major role in Grand Theft Auto 3. Many also know him for his work in Kill Bill: Vol. 1 & 2, Reservoir Dogs, and Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.

As per The Hollywood Report, Madsen was found unresponsive at his Malibu residence by deputies who were responding to a 911 call. He was pronounced dead at 8:25 am PDT on July 3, 2024. His rep at EMR Media Entertainment, Liz Rodriguez, stated the following:

“we understand Michael had a cardiac arrest.”

More about Michael Madsen’s role in GTA 3

Michael Madsen is regarded as one of the most influential GTA voice actors of all time. He played the role of Toni Cipriani, a mobster in Liberty City. In Grand Theft Auto 3, his character assigns multiple missions to the protagonist Claude, which involve the following:

Killing Triad warlords

Collecting protection money

Destroying a fish factory owned by Triad

As the main protagonist, Claude didn’t have any voice in the game; other characters kept the story interesting, with Toni Cipriani being a major fan favorite. Madsen was lauded for portraying the character’s temperamental attitude. Loyal but easily irritated, Madsen's Toni was infamous for committing extremely violent acts, yet seemed capable of expressing remorse.

Michael Madsen is survived by his wife DeAnna Morgan and five children, including actor Christian Madsen.

