"We got new Red Dead Online content before GTA 6": Fans react as Rockstar drops unexpected update

Everybody has their eyes set on Rockstar Games and their upcoming blockbuster, GTA 6. The game is set to release on May 26, 2026. However, they are also continuously supporting GTA Online with regular updates, like the recently released Money Fronts DLC.

Out of nowhere, the developers just dropped a major content update for Red Dead Online in three years. This new update added a new zombie-like game mode and other activities that have caught the attention of many fans around the globe.

One of the fans, @GTASixJoker, commented on Rockstar Games’ Red Dead Online update post on X, continuing a famous meme line:

“We got new Red Dead Online content before GTA 6.”

Another one, @GTAVI_Countdown, suggested that the rumored Red Dead Redemption 2 next-gen port could soon be released:

“Back to supporting Red Dead Online in 2025? Can feel that RDR2 next-gen update approaching.”

Here are some of the other noteworthy comments by fans on the latest Red Dead Online update:

A collage of few comments on Rockstar Games post (Image via X)

While the three of the aforementioned comments suggest a sense of surprise among gamers, the fourth one shared their desire to see an enhanced version of the Red Dead Redemption 2.

Everything new that GTA 6 devs added in the latest Red Dead Online update

A collage of 4 new pictures in the Red Dead Online newswire post (Image via Rockstar Games)

The newly released update for Red Dead Online has added four brand new experiences for the players:

Strange Tales of the Plague

Strange Tales of Modern Science

Strange Tales of the Bayou

Strange Tales of the Wilderness

Let’s quickly learn briefly about each of the new experiences added by the GTA 6 developers:

The Strange Tales of the Plague allows players to eliminate the undead and supposedly retrieve their bodies for scientific reasons. This game mode is apparently the closest thing to the Undead Nightmare DLC of Red Dead Redemption 1.

Another new game mode Strange Tales of Modern Science is quite similar but with a major change. Instead of undead zombies, this one involves robots (or automata) that gamers discover and destroy.

Moreover, the Strange Tales of the Bayou requires players to fight a swamp creature and bring it back for Theodore.

In a similar fashion, the Strange Tales of the Wilderness involves tracking down a scientist and his captors. One will need to use survival skills and find useful items like weapons to accomplish the mission.

Apart from these new experiences, there are up to 3x bonuses on the following game modes:

3x rewards on Telegram Missions

3x rewards on Sample Sales

3x rewards on Legendary Animal Sighting Missions

2x rewards on Wildlife Photography

2x rewards on Featured Series

Furthermore, there are new outfits as well as discounts to claim in the latest Red Dead Online update. GTA 6 fans should definitely try these new things while waiting for 2026.

