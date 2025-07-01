Background GTA Online update addresses major bug on PC: Report (July 1, 2025)

Rockstar Games often releases background GTA Online updates in an attempt to improve the gameplay experience. This involves patching known bugs and glitches, and they have done it again with a recent update. According to a July 1, 2025, X post by popular data miner Tez2, Rockstar has just fixed a major bug on PC that Hangar owners had been experiencing since the release of Money Fronts DLC.

Read on to learn exactly which issue has been fixed if you play the game in 2025.

Background GTA Online update fixes a major Money Fronts bug, as reported by Tez2 (July 1, 2025)

As can be seen above, Tez2 confirmed that Rockstar has fixed a Hangar bug on PC that players had reported since the release of GTA Online Money Fronts DLC.

A Redditor, Demoman_TF, detailed this bug a couple of days ago to spread awareness. The user shared that they immediately wanted to hop on the Higgins Helitours bonus on Air Cargo value. They reportedly spent two days sourcing crates. However, when they completed the sell missions, they didn’t receive any money, but an error message.

Tez2 confirmed the background GTA Online update has been fixed on PC, probably in the GTA 5 Enhanced edition. However, it’s unknown if the bug has been fixed on PlayStation or Xbox versions of the game, as of this writing. Rockstar fixing this bug on PC suggests they are going to patch it on other versions soon.

What exactly is Higgins Helitours, and how to make money from it?

Higgins Helitours is among the brand-new businesses added with the Money Fronts DLC. It becomes purchasable after owning the Hands On Car Wash business, and offers three ways to earn money:

While all three of them provide a decent amount of money, the Money Laundering missions are currently offering 2x bonuses as part of the latest GTA Online update. This makes it among the best ways to earn money for the next couple of days.

Moreover, owning the Higgins Helitours business automatically increases Air Freight Cargo value by 10% for Hangar owners. Naturally, this property makes the Hangar worth owning in 2025.

The next GTA Online update is set to release on July 3, 2025, possibly to add more bonuses and rewards for players. Gamers can also expect Rockstar to fix existing bugs and glitches in the background very soon.

