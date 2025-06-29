5 best ways to make money in GTA Online (June 29 to July 3, 2025)

Every week is a new opportunity to make money in GTA Online. Rockstar Games releases weekly updates, giving extra bonuses on certain jobs and missions, and this time is no exception. Till 2:00 am PT, July 3, 2025, Money Laundering missions are the highlight for Higgins Helitours business owners. Moreover, the Juggernaut adversary mode is worth trying this week due to 2x cash and RP rewards.

This article shares five of the best ways to make money in GTA Online this week.

Note: The article is based on the writer’s opinion and analysis of the in-game event.

The best ways to make money in GTA Online this week include Cop Work, Skydives, and more (June 29 to July 3, 2025)

1) Money Laundering

Money Laundering is the new set of missions that debuted with the GTA Online Money Fronts DLC. These are accessible to Hands On Car Wash business owners as well, but Higgins Helitours owners can enjoy double bonuses on these new jobs. Not only does it help players earn money, but it also increases the value of Weed Farm products by 35%.

Here are the four different Money Laundering missions available for the Higgins Helitours business owners:

Recover the cash case

Deliver the cargo

Recover the helicopter

Recover the cargo

Higgins Helitours can be purchased from Maze Bank Foreclosures after buying the Hands On Car Wash business.

2) Cop Work

Cop Work (or Dispatch Work) has also become one of the best ways to make money in GTA Online for the next couple of days. These are special free-mode jobs that allow you to act like a cop and take down criminals.

The only catch is that a personal law enforcement vehicle is required to start these missions. Completing these missions will reward 2x money, so now is the best time to become a cop and protect the streets of Los Santos.

3) New Bobcat or Gruppe deliveries

Rockstar Games has now added a brand new Safeguard Deliveries mission, which allows players to make money in GTA Online by making deliveries. Players can go to Bobcat Security or Gruppe Sechs, enter the corona, and start delivering orders on behalf of these companies.

You can earn $200,000 by completing three Safeguard Deliveries.

4) Flight School Lessons

One of the best ways to make money in GTA Online this week is Flight School Lessons (Image via Rockstar Games)

Flight School Lessons currently offer 2x bonuses. Players can not only improve their flying skills in the online multiplayer but also earn double cash throughout the week. While these are not missions, the lessons are certainly one of the best ways to make money in GTA Online right now. Here are all of the different lessons available:

Follow Leader (P-996 LAZER)

Collect Flags (Besra)

Ground Level (Besra)

Shooting Range (Buzzard Attack Chopper)

Formation Flight (Besra)

Moving Landing (Swift)

City Landing (Titan)

Chase Parachute (n/a)

Engine Failure (Miljet)

Outside Loop (P-996 LAZER)

5) Junk Energy Skydives

A promotional picture used for Junk Energy Skydives (Image via Rockstar Games)

Junk Energy Skydives are a series of free mode challenges gamers can participate in and earn 2x bonuses for the next couple of days. As the name suggests, this skydiving activity is endorsed by Junk Energy Drink.

Players must visit the Junk Energy Skydives locations to start it. Similar to the normal Parachute Jumps, participants will need to jump and pass through certain checkpoints before reaching the ground. The biggest difference is the JUNK parachute, which replaces the normal parachute.

There are 25 different Junk Energy Skydiving locations available throughout the map, all eligible for the 2x rewards.

