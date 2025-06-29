  • home icon
  • GTA
  • All GTA Online weekly discounts (June 29–July 3, 2025)

All GTA Online weekly discounts (June 29–July 3, 2025)

By Neeraj Bansal
Published Jun 29, 2025 18:55 GMT
All GTA Online weekly discounts (June 29&ndash;July 3, 2025)
A brief report on the ongoing GTA Online weekly discounts (Image via Rockstar Games)

Once again, there is a new batch of GTA Online weekly discounts available for players to claim. Hangars are back in the limelight, with a 30% discount this time. Additionally, more than 10 vehicles can now be purchased at discounted prices, making this the best time to pick up a new set of wheels. There’s also a weapon that players can acquire at half its original price as part of the ongoing sale in Los Santos.

Ad

Let’s quickly learn about every in-game item featured in the latest GTA Online weekly discounts.

New GTA Online weekly discounts include Precision Rifle, SM722, and more (June 29–July 3, 2025)

youtube-cover
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

The recently released GTA Online weekly update allows players to claim up to a 50% discount on the following things till 2:00 am PT, July 3, 2025:

  • Hangars (30% off)
  • McKenzie Field Hangar (30% off)
  • Buckingham Maverick (30% off)
  • Benefactor LM87 (40% off)
  • Progen Tyrus (40% off)
  • Benefactor SM722 (40% off)
  • Pfister Comet S2 (40% off)
  • Übermacht Rhinehart (40% off)
  • Dewbauchee Vagner (40% off)
  • Declasse Tahoma Coupe (40% off)
  • Dinka Kanjo SJ (40% off)
  • Pfister 811 (40% off)
  • Pegassi Torero (40% off)
  • Dinka Jester Classic (40% off)
  • Precision Rifle - Gun Van (50% off)
Ad

As the newly released Brute Bobcat Security Stockade isn’t part of the latest GTA Online weekly discounts, players have to buy it either for a full price of $2,440,500 or a trade price of $1,830,375 after completing Safeguard Deliveries.

What should you buy in the newest GTA Online weekly discounts? (June 29–July 3, 2025)

youtube-cover
Ad

Among all of the available choices this week, the Dewbauchee Vagner is one of the best options. It is a two-door hypercar that looks like an Aston Martin Valkyrie prototype. What makes it special is its incredible performance. Not only can it reach a top speed of 126.75 mph (203.98 km/h), but it also completes one lap in just 0:58.892 without any HSW upgrades.

This makes the Vagner one of the fastest non-HSW cars in GTA Online in 2025. Players can currently buy it for a 40% discounted price of $921,000 from Legendary Motorsport.

Ad

Other latest Grand Theft Auto content you may like to check:

About the author
Neeraj Bansal

Neeraj Bansal

Twitter icon

Neeraj, a Grand Theft Auto writer, has penned over a thousand articles for Sportskeeda in the last two years, amassing an impressive 5+ million views. His dedication to the craft has earned him the title of a content specialist under the Esports & Gaming division. Previously, he was a senior analyst at media software company Cision, where he worked on projects for clients like Sony PlayStation.

With a Post-Graduate Diploma in Journalism and Mass Communication (PGJMC), and drawing inspiration from video game streamers like Ryukahr, Neeraj is committed to delivering top-notch content and setting a high standard for his team. He verifies information using both primary and secondary sources to ensure reader satisfaction.

Grand Theft Auto was Neeraj’s entry point into the world of video games, and he is still devoted to Rockstar Games' beloved franchise. He has played multiple generations of the series’ titles, from the 3D Universe entries to the modern HD classics. Neeraj believes that GTA Vice City is ideal for beginners looking to get familiar with the open-world genre.

Away from gaming, Neeraj finds delight in the comedic escapades of TV series like The Big Bang Theory.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Niladri Roy
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications