All GTA Online weekly discounts (June 29–July 3, 2025)

Once again, there is a new batch of GTA Online weekly discounts available for players to claim. Hangars are back in the limelight, with a 30% discount this time. Additionally, more than 10 vehicles can now be purchased at discounted prices, making this the best time to pick up a new set of wheels. There’s also a weapon that players can acquire at half its original price as part of the ongoing sale in Los Santos.

Let’s quickly learn about every in-game item featured in the latest GTA Online weekly discounts.

New GTA Online weekly discounts include Precision Rifle, SM722, and more (June 29–July 3, 2025)

The recently released GTA Online weekly update allows players to claim up to a 50% discount on the following things till 2:00 am PT, July 3, 2025:

As the newly released Brute Bobcat Security Stockade isn’t part of the latest GTA Online weekly discounts, players have to buy it either for a full price of $2,440,500 or a trade price of $1,830,375 after completing Safeguard Deliveries.

What should you buy in the newest GTA Online weekly discounts? (June 29–July 3, 2025)

Among all of the available choices this week, the Dewbauchee Vagner is one of the best options. It is a two-door hypercar that looks like an Aston Martin Valkyrie prototype. What makes it special is its incredible performance. Not only can it reach a top speed of 126.75 mph (203.98 km/h), but it also completes one lap in just 0:58.892 without any HSW upgrades.

This makes the Vagner one of the fastest non-HSW cars in GTA Online in 2025. Players can currently buy it for a 40% discounted price of $921,000 from Legendary Motorsport.

