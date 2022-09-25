What GTA Online players should know about Kanjo SJ

GTA Online's latest DLC, Criminal Enterprises, dropped on July 26. Focusing more on changing things rather than offering new content, it was welcomed with open arms. However, the expansion pack did promise many new vehicles, one of which has arrived in the game.

On Thursday, along with the weekly update, Rockstar Games released the new Dinka Kanjo SJ coupe. The car is modeled after a very popular JDM (Japanese domestic market) automobile. Here are other things to know about this car.

GTA Online's all-new Dinka Kanjo SJ is out now

This time, the weekly update brought two new drip feed cars: The Dinka Kanjo SJ and Postlude. The former is a coupe variant of the Blista Kanjo, which is a hatchback. It, as one should be able to tell, is heavily inspired by the Honda Civic.

To be precise, the car gets its major design cues and headlights from the fifth-generation Civic EJ model. On the other hand, the side body and tail lights are inspired by the sixth-generation EJ/EM.

The Kanjo SJ can be purchased from Southern San Andreas Super Autos for $1.37-$1.02 million. The trade price can be unlocked via the Los Santos Car Meet reputation level.

Customization

Being modeled after the Honda Civic, the Kanjo SJ in GTA Online sports many cosmetic customization options. The presets to fiddle with are:

Armor Brakes Front bumpers Rear bumpers Air filters Engine covers Engine tunes Strut braces Exhaust Explosives Fenders Hoods Hood catches Horns Dashboard Doors Seats Steering wheels Headlights Neon kits Livery Loss and theft prevention Mirrors Plates Respray Roll cages Roofs Roof fins Side panel Skirts Splitters Spoilers Sunstrips Suspension Transmission Turbo Wheels Windows

The number of options under each preset is more than enough. Plus, it is safe to say that this car is among the most customizable ones in GTA Online right now.

Automobile fanatics who love the Fast and Furious franchise can try to get the Kanjo SJ to look like the 1993 Honda Civic EJ1 seen in the movies. The Pisswasser Blue Gold livery can also make the car resemble Danny Yamato's Civic from the same series.

Performance

GTA Online's resident speed demon and car tester, Broughy1322 tried out the Kanjo SJ and Postlude. Unfortunately, neither vehicle are good as far as speed is concerned. In fact, they are currently the two slowest coupes in the game.

The Kanjo SJ has a four-cylinder engine paired with a five-speed gearbox in a front-engine front-wheel-drive layout. It, however, retains the exhaust note of its cousin, the Blista Kanjo. The lap time and top speed of the Kanjo SJ are quite disappointing at 1:12.322 and 107.3 mph, respectively.

All experienced GTA car fanatics know that the Honda Civic, in the real world, isn't all that fast. Hence, if anything, the Kanjo SJ is an accurate rendition of the car. So one shouldn't expect it to perform the way a racecar does.

Considering all the cosmetic customizations this car offers, gearheads will be spending most of their time at Los Santos Customs. Many would also opt to buy multiple Kanjo SJs, each sporting a different look. Designers can do a lot with this car, and in the future, fans will certainly see some cool designs on social media.

