5 best armored cars in GTA Online, ranked (2025)

Players often look for the best armored cars in GTA Online, and for good reason. Many missions nowadays involve so much gunfire that it becomes difficult to survive by using regular vehicles that don’t have any protective armor. That’s why armored cars are a necessity to own in 2025 as they have protective armor against gunshots and other firepower that enemies tend to use.

Even in the free roam, these special rides are much more suitable for completing day-to-day activities without worrying much about the griefers.

However, armor alone doesn’t make much difference if the vehicle is slow. That’s why gamers should pick armored rides that can go really fast. That being said, let’s quickly look at five of the best armored cars in GTA Online, ranked according to their top speeds.

Note: The article is based on the writer’s opinion.

5 best armored cars in GTA Online include MonstroCiti, Toreador, and more (2025)

1) Pegassi Toreador

A promotional picture of the Toreador (Image via Rockstar Games)

Top Speed: 135.25 mph

The Toreador is a name familiar to many Grand Theft Auto veterans. It is a four-seater custom submersible sports car that Rockstar Games added in 2020 as part of The Cayo Perico Heist DLC update.

With a top speed of 135.25 mph (217.66 km/h), it is considered one of the fastest sports cars in the game. Moreover, it comes equipped with solid armor that can handle five homing launchers or one RPG shot without breaking down. This makes it one of the best armored cars in GTA Online for all types of players.

It can be purchased from Warstock Cache & Carry for $4,250,000.

2) Maibatsu MonstroCiti

Top Speed: 135.75 mph

The Maibatsu MonstroCiti is a relatively new vehicle in the online world of Los Santos. The two-door off-roader debuted in 2023 as part of the infamous San Andreas Mercenaries DLC update.

The MonstroCiti is HSW-compatible, allowing it to reach a staggering top speed of 135.75 mph (218.47 km/h). However, its strength is its armor, which is great. After upgrading the armor 100%, the SUV-like off-roader can withstand two homing missiles or Heavy Sniper Mk II’s explosive rounds. It also comes with bullet-resistant windows, making it one of the best armored cars in GTA Online in 2025.

The MonstroCiti can be purchased from Southern San Andreas Super Autos for $1,485,000.

3) Annis Apocalypse ZR380

Top Speed: 142 mph

The Annis Apocalypse ZR380 is also considered one of the best armored cars in GTA Online, but it’s a little bit different from the rest. It is an Arena War variant of the ZR380 sports car that looks like a Nissan 350Z. It debuted with the Arena War DLC of 2018.

Powered by a twin-cam Inline-4 engine, the Apocalypse ZR380 possesses a top speed of 142.00 mph (228.53 km/h). While the speed is impressive on its own, the vehicle shines in terms of armor as well. It comes equipped with window plates on the front, and one can install armored plating on the sides and rear as well, making it suitable for many hit-and-run scenarios in the game.

The Apocalypse ZR380 is available from the Arena War website for $2,138,640/$1,608,000.

4) Bravado Buffalo EVX

Best armored cars in GTA Online list include Buffalo EVX (Image via Rockstar Games)

Top Speed: 144.75 mph

The Bravado Buffalo EVX is an armored variant of the Buffalo lineup of vehicles in GTA Online. The two-seater muscle car also debuted in 2023 as part of the San Andreas Mercenaries DLC update.

Backed by an HSW top speed of 144.75 mph (232.95 km/h), the Buffalo EVX also has excellent armor. Upon 100% Armor upgradation, the vehicle can withstand six Heavy Sniper Mk II’s explosive rounds or two regular explosives, making it one of the best armored cars in GTA Online for muscle car lovers.

The Buffalo EVX can be purchased from Legendary Motorsport for $2,140,000.

5) Grotti Stinger TT

Top Speed: 168.5 mph

Lastly, there’s the Grotti Stinger TT, a two-door armored grand tourer that has been a part of the world of Los Santos for the past two years. It is heavily inspired by the real-life Ferrari Roma.

One of the major reasons to buy this sports car is its mind-boggling HSW speed of 168.50 mph (271.17 km/h), making it one of the fastest land vehicles in the entire game. Furthermore, it can withstand two homing missiles or Heavy Sniper Mk II’s explosive rounds. It also gives Exclusive Wing options that provide rear protection from firearms. All of this makes one of the best armored cars in GTA Online for both beginners as well as veterans.

The Stinger TT is available from Legendary Motorsport for $2,380,000.

While there are other similar rides available as of June 30, 2025, all of the aforementioned ones are some of the best armored cars in GTA Online worth checking out.

