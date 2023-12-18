Is it worth getting Annis Remus in GTA Online in 2023 and beyond?

The Annis Remus is one of the few forgotten cars in GTA Online in 2023. The main reason behind it is the addition of so many new vehicles over the years that some are bound to go unnoticed under the radar. However, now and then, the vehicle trends on the internet whenever curious fans want to know more about this 2-seater sports coupe.
That being said, let’s learn everything about Annis Remus and conclude if it’s worth buying in GTA Online nowadays or not.
Annis Remus in GTA Online: A brief about its visual design
Annis Remus is one of those GTA Online vehicles added to the game in 2021 as part of the Los Santos Tuners update. The 2-seater sports category car is primarily inspired by the real-life 1988–1994 Nissan Silvia (S13) coupe. Apart from that, it has also taken design cues from the following real-life models:
- 1985–1988 Nissan Maxima (PU11) – The outer section part of the headlights
- 1989–1991 Nissan Skyline (R32) – The arrangement of the headlights
- 1989–1994 Toyota Corolla (E90) – Front bumper design
- 1989–1993 Honda/Acura Integra coupe and liftback – The entire rear fascia layout
Annis Remus has the following visual characteristics, giving it a linear design:
Front body:
- A small front bumper
- Dual intakes
- Rectangular-shaped amber lamps
- A number plate on the center
- A small mesh grille above the bumper bearing ANNIS lettering
- Rectangular-shaped headlamps with inner square-shaped fog lamps and small indicators
- Simple bonnet featuring elevated area
Side body:
- Thin body lines
- Painted door handles
- Thin ridges
- Black trim around the windows
- Black inner pillars
- Large-sized mirror wins
Rear body:
- A small bootlid
- A spoiler on top of the lid
- Wide tail lamps consisting of lower red lamps and white upper lamps
- Black details on the rear bumper
- A single exhaust tube
- Dual exhaust setups
While it’s not one of the newest cars added with the 2023 GTA Online Chop Shop update, it still looks decent enough for classic car lovers.
How does Annis Remus perform in 2023?
The Annis Remus is powered by an Inline-4 engine with 20 valves coupled to a 5-speed gearbox in an RWD layout. It can reach a top speed of 115.50 mph (185.88 km/h) and complete one lap in 1:06.733.
The GTA Online car has acceptable acceleration and great handling, making it suitable for Street Races in Los Santos. The suspension also easily absorbs bumps and uneven terrains, giving the driver much-needed stability when cruising the open world.
It can be purchased by Southern San Andreas Super Autos for $1,370,000-$1,027,500.
So, if players are looking for a decent car for Street Races, they can opt for Annis Remus while waiting for the Grand Theft Auto 6. With its impressive performance, handling, and stability, the Annis Remus is a compelling purchase, making it a valuable addition to any GTA Online collection.
