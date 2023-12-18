Is it worth getting Annis Remus in GTA Online in 2023 and beyond?

The Annis Remus is one of the few forgotten cars in GTA Online in 2023. The main reason behind it is the addition of so many new vehicles over the years that some are bound to go unnoticed under the radar. However, now and then, the vehicle trends on the internet whenever curious fans want to know more about this 2-seater sports coupe.

That being said, let’s learn everything about Annis Remus and conclude if it’s worth buying in GTA Online nowadays or not.

Annis Remus in GTA Online: A brief about its visual design

Annis Remus is one of those GTA Online vehicles added to the game in 2021 as part of the Los Santos Tuners update. The 2-seater sports category car is primarily inspired by the real-life 1988–1994 Nissan Silvia (S13) coupe. Apart from that, it has also taken design cues from the following real-life models:

1985–1988 Nissan Maxima (PU11) – The outer section part of the headlights

The outer section part of the headlights 1989–1991 Nissan Skyline (R32) – The arrangement of the headlights

The arrangement of the headlights 1989–1994 Toyota Corolla (E90) – Front bumper design

Front bumper design 1989–1993 Honda/Acura Integra coupe and liftback – The entire rear fascia layout

Annis Remus has the following visual characteristics, giving it a linear design:

Front body:

A small front bumper

Dual intakes

Rectangular-shaped amber lamps

A number plate on the center

A small mesh grille above the bumper bearing ANNIS lettering

Rectangular-shaped headlamps with inner square-shaped fog lamps and small indicators

Simple bonnet featuring elevated area

Side body:

Thin body lines

Painted door handles

Thin ridges

Black trim around the windows

Black inner pillars

Large-sized mirror wins

Rear body:

A small bootlid

A spoiler on top of the lid

Wide tail lamps consisting of lower red lamps and white upper lamps

Black details on the rear bumper

A single exhaust tube

Dual exhaust setups

While it’s not one of the newest cars added with the 2023 GTA Online Chop Shop update, it still looks decent enough for classic car lovers.

How does Annis Remus perform in 2023?

The Annis Remus is powered by an Inline-4 engine with 20 valves coupled to a 5-speed gearbox in an RWD layout. It can reach a top speed of 115.50 mph (185.88 km/h) and complete one lap in 1:06.733.

The GTA Online car has acceptable acceleration and great handling, making it suitable for Street Races in Los Santos. The suspension also easily absorbs bumps and uneven terrains, giving the driver much-needed stability when cruising the open world.

It can be purchased by Southern San Andreas Super Autos for $1,370,000-$1,027,500.

So, if players are looking for a decent car for Street Races, they can opt for Annis Remus while waiting for the Grand Theft Auto 6. With its impressive performance, handling, and stability, the Annis Remus is a compelling purchase, making it a valuable addition to any GTA Online collection.

For The Biggest GTA 6 Map Leaks, Click Here.