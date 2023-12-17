GTA Online The Chop Shop event offers massive discounts on select vehicles (Dec 18-20)

GTA Online The Chop Shop DLC came with an event of the same name that grants players an amazing opportunity to grab certain in-game vehicles at a discounted price. Through December 20, 2023, you can save a lot of money on some of the best rides in this game. The Chop Shop event features discounts of up to 40%, making now the best time to invest in useful assets.

This week’s on-offer items include vehicles from the likes of Karin, Pegassi, Progen, Ubermacht, Vapid, and Willard. Two aircraft are also on sale, one from Mammoth and the other made by Buckingham.

GTA Online The Chop Shop discounts: A brief list of vehicles with sale prices

GTA Online's Chop Shop update event is a goldmine for vehicle enthusiasts and collectors. Apart from adding 11 brand-new rides to the game, this DLC also kickstarted the weekly discounts with a bang. Here’s a list of everything on sale through December 20, 2023:

Karin Hotring Everon (40% off) - $1,074,000 - $805,500

Pegassi Osiris (40% off) - $1,170,000

Progen Itali GTB (40% off) - $713,400

Ubermacht Cypher (40% off) - $930,000 - $697,500

Vapid Dominator GTX (40% off) - $435,000

Willard Eudora (40% off) - $750,000

Mammoth Hydra (30% off) - $2,793,000 - $1,800,000

Buckingham Weaponized Conada (20% off) - $2,708,000

Which will be the best investment among the discounted vehicles?

Looking at all the available GTA Online vehicles on discount this week, the most logical thing will be to collect the Pegassi Osiris as it rarely goes on sale nowadays. This is a 2-door supercar based on the real-life Pagani Huayra and LaFerrari.

Apart from its fascinating appearance, the vehicle runs on a 6L V12 engine capable of 750HP, allowing it to reach a staggering top speed of 122.00 mph (196.34 km/h). This ride's increased traction gives a boost to its overall acceleration, allowing drivers to take sharp turns smoothly.

While this vehicle is not one of the new GTA Online Chop Shop drift cars, it is among the best cars in the game for getaway missions.

If you’re looking for a reliable exotic vehicle for your collection, the Osiris is the best choice while waiting for the Grand Theft Auto 6.

For The Biggest GTA 6 Map Leaks, Click Here.