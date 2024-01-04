5 reasons to own Declasse Hotring Sabre in GTA Online

Snow has left Los Santos and Blaine County with GTA Online's latest weekly update, and the Declasse Hotring Sabre has landed on the Diamond Casino Podium. This ride is a combination of the Chevrolet Lumina and the Oldsmobile Cutlass Supreme and is one of the very few Hotring cars in the game. Players can get it for free through January 10, 2024.

However, it can also be considered worth buying for full price as its impressive attributes make for a great value-for-money deal. For those interested, here are five reasons to own a Declasse Hotring Sabre in GTA Online in 2024.

Low cost and four more reasons to own a Declasse Hotring Sabre in GTA Online in 2024

1) Great for completing missions quickly

There are countless missions in GTA Online that require players to travel long distances. For instance, some Salvage Yard Robbery setup jobs have players traveling from one end of the map to the other and back. This can take a lot of time; however, a fast ride like the Declasse Hotring Sabre can help immensely.

It features a single-cam V8 engine and a four-speed gearbox, and according to Grand Theft Auto YouTuber, Broughy1322's performance tests can hit an impressive top speed of 121.75 mph (195.94 km/h). Needless to say, this also makes it an excellent choice for races that not only allow interaction with the community but also help in making some money.

2) Low Cost

The Declasse Hotring Sabre is available on Southern San Andreas Super Autos for $830,000, making it a great deal. Players can unlock their Trade Price (discounted rate) by finishing in the top three in ten San Andreas Super Sport Series races.

This will make the Declasse Hotring Sabre available for $622,500. However, through January 10, 2024, players can also get it for free as it is this week's GTA Online Podium Car. That said, the Diamond Casino Lucky Wheel can only be spun once every 24 hours, and the chances of winning the Podium Car are pretty low.

3) Interesting liveries

Liveries are a cosmetic upgrade that Rockstar Games makes available for some GTA Online cars. Since the Declasse Hotring Sabre is one of them, players can take advantage of it, elevating its visual appeal.

There are 30 liveries available for this vehicle (excluding the "None" option), each giving it a more typical race car look. It should also be noted that some of these liveries only get unlocked after participating in a certain number of Hotring Races.

4) One of the only three Hotring Cars in the game

As of this writing, there are only three Hotring cars in Grand Theft Auto Online: The Declasse Hotring Sabre, the Karin Hotring Everon, and the recently introduced Bravado Hotring Hellfire. All of these rides boast a unique look that sets them apart from the other vehicles in the game.

NASCAR fans may find them worth adding to their collection. Since the current GTA Online weekly update has placed the Declasse Hotring Sabre on the Diamond Casino Podium, some might not even have to spend a dime on getting it.

5) Resembles a GTA Vice City car

Grand Theft Auto Vice City is among the most popular games in the series and is especially beloved among long-term fans. Interestingly, the Declasse Hotring Sabre highly resembles one of the rides in that game, the Hotring Racer.

Although the two are entirely different cars, they look very similar, particularly when applying a livery to the Hotring Sabre. Therefore, Vice City fans might want to add it to their collection. It isn't known if either of the two cars will return in GTA 6, but Vice City's return has been confirmed.

