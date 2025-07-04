GTA Online Salvage Yard Robbery vehicles (July 4 to 9, 2025)

Every week, there are three new GTA Online Salvage Yard Robbery vehicles for Salvage Yard owners to make money from, and this time, Rockstar Games is also allowing players to claim two of them — the Karin Boor and the Declasse Drift Yosemite. These are not ordinary vehicles; instead, they are wrapped in special patriotic livery and rare number plates, making them must-own cars in the game this week.
Before claiming them, let’s quickly learn about each of the new GTA Online Salvage Yard Robbery vehicles available till July 9, 2025.
Salvage Yard Robbery vehicles in GTA Online this week: Karin Boor, Drift Yosemite, and more (July 4 to 9, 2025)
The latest GTA Online weekly update celebrated Independence Day by giving the following rides as the latest Salvage Yard cars:
1) Karin Boor with Liberty City number plate (Claimable)
Mission:
The Karin Boor is a two-seater coupe utility vehicle that looks like a Subaru BRAT (2nd generation). Rockstar added this off-roader in 2023 as part of the Los Santos Drug Wars DLC update.
In terms of performance, the Boor is quite slow. It possesses a top speed of 112.50 mph (181.05 km/h) and can complete a lap in about 1:10.754.
2) Declasse Drift Yosemite with Las Ventures number plate
Mission:
The Declasse Drift Yosemite is a custom two-seater pick-up truck seemingly based on the real-life Chevrolet C10 (2nd generation). It debuted in 2020 as part of The Diamond Casino Heist (DLC update).
When it comes to performance, the Drift Yosemite can go up to a top speed of 107.50 mph (173.00 km/h). Its acceleration is better, allowing it to complete a lap in about 1:06.600.
3) Bravado Buffalo STX
Mission:
Lastly, there’s the Bravado Buffalo STX, a four-door muscle car that highly resembles the real-life 2015–2023 Dodge Charger (LD). The vehicle is heavily rumored to return in the upcoming Grand Theft Auto 6.
Unlike the Bravado Hotring Hellfire, the Buffalo STX possesses a top speed of 126.00 mph (202.78 km/h) and can complete one lap in 1:03.147.
Rockstar will add another set of GTA Online Salvage Yard Robbery vehicles next week, on July 10, 2025.
