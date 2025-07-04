6 explosive ways to celebrate Independence Day in GTA Online

Independence Day celebrations are currently live in GTA Online, and you can utilize various offers and discounts for the lucrative deals and new items Rockstar has added. All these items will be available till July 9, 2025, and you should collect them as soon as possible.
We’ve listed six exciting ways to celebrate Independence Day in GTA Online.
Note: The listing is not in any order.
6 of the best deals to celebrate Independence Day in GTA Online in 2025
1) Acquire the Independence Day-themed items
Once you log into the game after the recent GTA Online weekly update, you will get the Lady Liberty Bucket Hat for free. Rockstar Games also gives you the chance to unlock the following by completing Business Battles:
- Pißwasser Hat
- Benedict Hat
- Patriot Hat
- Supa Wet Beer Hat
- Statue of Happiness T-Shirt
These are rare items in the game that you should not miss out on. You can also win the Fireworks Bucket Hat by winning two GTA Online Land Races during this period.
2) Get the Firework Launcher
This week, Gun Van is offering a 50% discount on the Firework Launcher, an explosive weapon that usually costs $65,000. Rockstar Games is also offering free ammo for the launcher.
Similarly, the Musket is being sold at a 50% discount at the Gun Van. However, you’ll have to pay to restock its ammo.
3) Get the Vapid Dominator GTT
The Vapid Dominator GTT is an American-built muscle car you can win for free this week. Rockstar Games listed it as the Podium Vehicle inside The Diamond Casino till July 9, 2025. While regular players can spin the Lucky Wheel only once, GTA Plus members will get a second chance to do so and potentially win the vehicle in GTA Online.
This two-seater car comes with tuner modifications and a Missile Lock-on Jammer. With proper customizations, you can significantly change the vehicle's look.
4) Get the Bravado Hotring Hellfire
The Bravado Hotring Hellfire is another American-built car you can acquire for free this week. However, it is listed as the Prize Ride inside the Los Santos Car Meet. If you want to drive it, you must first win the LS Car Meet Series races two days in a row.
Do note that the Bravado Hotring Hellfire is a stock race car with two seats. While you can customize it, the options are limited compared to many other vehicles in GTA Online. Nonetheless, it is worth acquiring for free.
5) Compete in Land Races
Land Races in GTA Online are raining money this week. Rockstar Games temporarily increased the payout by 4x, making them more lucrative. The multiplayer game offers a long list of Rockstar-created Land Races you can compete in at any time this week.
These missions are more fun with other players, and you should gather a few competitors before starting them. Players are also advised to acquire the best and fastest cars to increase their chances of winning.
6) Acquire the JoBuilt P-996 LAZER
Rockstar Games has heavily discounted the JoBuilt P-996 LAZER fighter Jet for the Independence Day celebration in GTA Online. While it usually costs $6,500,000, you can now get it at a generous 50% discount.
It is an armored and weaponized vehicle that you can use for explosive celebrations in the sky.
