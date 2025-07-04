Michael Madsen’s legacy in GTA 3: 5 lines we will never forget

Michael Madsen, who voiced Toni Cipriani in GTA 3, recently passed away. The artist left a memorable legacy in the GTA series and made Toni Cipriani one of the most notable characters. Michael provided his voice for various iconic dialogues of the in-game character. Even though Toni appeared in only six missions, fans will never forget how strongly the late artist portrayed the character.

This article lists five of the most iconic lines Michael Madsen delivered for Toni Cipriani in GTA 3.

Note: Some parts of this article are subjective and reflect the writer’s opinions.

5 iconic lines from Michael Madsen in GTA 3

1) Grudging against the Triads

Toni was constantly in a clash with the Triads in GTA 3 (Image via Rockstar Games)

The relation between Toni Cipriani and the Traids was bitter, and it caused the GTA 3 character to express his frustration several times. During the Cipriani's Chauffeur mission, Michael delivered the following line:

“The Triads think they can mess with me, the triads, with ME! Drop by later and we'll give them something to launder, their own blood-stained clothes!”

Here, Toni expressed his grudge over the Traids in front of Claude, after managing to flee from an ambush by the gang members. It also showed that Toni was not scared of even a life-threatening event.

2) Showing his power over the Triads

After escaping the ambush, Toni Cirpiani was furious and decided to show his power to the Triads. Michael delivered the following line in the Taking Out the Laundry mission to show the character’s anger:

“The Triads think they can mess with me? Let's teach these would-be tough guys what it means to be a tough guy.”

The GTA 3 character asked Claude to destroy a few trucks that belonged to the Triads. The line showed that Toni does not forgive his enemies very easily and will certainly take revenge.

3) Celebrating the first victory

When the Triads agreed to pay their debt, Toni Cipriani asked Claude to collect the money in The Pick-Up mission. Even though the former did not appear physically, Rockstar Games let Michael deliver the following voice line:

“Go collect the cash and bring it back here. Watch out for the Triads. They may be shoving a firecracker up your a*s, but don't take no crap. Nobody, I mean nobody, messes with TONI CIPRIANI!”

The artist perfectly delivered Toni’s emotion with this line in GTA 3. The dialogue implies that Toni is both satisfied and cautious about the ongoing events.

4) Declaring war against the Triads

When Toni Cipriani’s doubts regarding the Traids came true, he decided to declare war against the crime family. During the mission Salvatore's Called a Meeting, Michael delivered the following line expressing the in-game character’s emotions:

“Those Triads, they don't know when to stop. They want a war. They got a war. Now get going.”

In this GTA mission, Claude, Toni, Joey, and Luigi get ambushed by the Triads while visiting Don Salvatore Leone. It was also the first encounter between the protagonist and the latter.

5) The final revenge

Toni managed to get his revenge on the Triads (Image via Rockstar Games)

Blow Fish was the last mission where Toni appeared in GTA 3. He asked Claude to blow up the Triads' fish factory using a bomb-rigged vehicle. Explaining the instructions, Michael said:

“I want it to rain mackerel. We're talking real biblical here, nothing low-budget.”

Toni wanted the destruction to be as messy as possible.

