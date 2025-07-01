10 GTA 5 secrets that are creepier than you think

GTA 5's gameplay hides many secrets that'll surprise you at unexpected moments. While most of them are either funny or nostalgic, Rockstar Games also added a handful of details that can give you the creeps. However, you must know the lore behind them.

We have listed 10 secrets in GTA 5 that are borderline creepy.

10 GTA 5 creepy secrets that are worth knowing

1) The Altruists are cannibals

The Altruists are a secret society in GTA 5 that lives in the mountains. While you may be aware that Trevor can bring them a few NPCs after Ron tells him, if you read the message thoroughly, you’ll know that the cult members kill and consume the NPCs afterward.

2) Underwater graveyard

The waters of GTA 5 have dark secrets (Image via Rockstar Games)

While the sunken UFO near Paleto Point is well known, you can also find up to eight dead bodies wrapped in plastic under the water. There are references to these bodies in various areas of Blaine County, including in the Yellow Jack Inn and Bolingbroke Penitentiary.

3) Underwater tire graveyard

There is also an underwater tire graveyard west of Chumas. The area is filled with vehicle tires and looks quite ominous. You may have to use GTA 5 cheats to stay underwater for long durations. However, if you have trypophobia, best to avoid exploring it.

4) Abandoned mine cave

The abandoned mine cave is a secret area in GTA 5 that we don't recommend going to at night. While the entry remains closed, you can open it with a simple explosion. The cave is dark and empty. However, you can hear creepy sounds every now and then.

5) Abigail Mathers killed her husband

Abigail acts rather suspiciously in Grand Theft Auto 5 (Image via Rockstar Games)

Abigail asks Michael to collect pieces of the submarine that allegedly killed her husband. However, when the GTA protagonist confronts her about rigging the vessel, she denies it. Once Michael completes the activity, it becomes vaguely clear that Abigail plotted to kill her husband.

6) Creepy snowman

The snowman is silently hiding in a warehouse (Image via Rockstar Games)

There is a giant snowman silently sitting inside a Fridgit warehouse in East Los Santos. You can neither enter the building nor interact with it. If you use a sniper scope, you’ll see that the snowman is staring with an eerie smile.

7) Tracey offers online hookup services

Tracey follows her mother’s path (Image via Rockstar Games)

While Amanda’s dark side is well-known, Tracey is one of the last GTA characters we expected to see selling her body. Nonetheless, after the Fame or Shame mission, if you call her, the voicemail message reveals that she offers online hookup services.

8) Hot Coffee Mod references

The Hot Coffee Mod lore continues in the latest game (Image via Rockstar Games)

Although the Hot Coffee Mod was a grey area for Rockstar, you can still find its references in GTA 5. Denise Clinton's Lifeinvader page mentions Franklin ruining her coffee date with other men. But during the Legal Trouble mission, Weazel News talks about a politician not being impressed with a video game (possible reference to Hillary Clinton).

9) Franklin can talk to dogs

Franklin’s second special ability is creepy (Image via Rockstar Games)

Franklin can surprisingly (yet creepily) talk to dogs. While his interactions with Chop are considerable, he can also talk to a Labrador Retriever, believed to be a Ghost Dog. The animal appears during the Risk Assessment mission in GTA 5 and later disappears. Unexpectedly, the dog also understands what Franklin says.

10) Grove Street is extra hostile for Franklin

Franklin should avoid roaming in Grove Street (Image via Rockstar Games)

If the Grove Street members in GTA 5 see Franklin casually roaming in the area, they will turn hostile and start shooting him. However, this aggression isn't shown toward the other protagonists or even the GTA Online characters.

About the author Mridul Dutta Mridul completed his post-graduation in Mass Communication, Journalism, and Media Studies. His career as a journalist began at Sportskeeda, and he has been associated with the Esports & Gaming division for over 1.5 years. He has produced 1600+ articles on Grand Theft Auto, his favorite gaming franchise of all time.



Mridul writes detailed and well-researched articles, relying solely on official sources and reputable insiders for credible information. His immense love for the GTA series shines through in his work, which resonates with readers, with five of his articles having crossed the 100,000 reads mark each. Overall, his reads count stands at close to 8 million.



GTA: Vice City served as Mridul's introduction to Rockstar Games, and he has dedicatedly made his way through the publisher's catalog since then. If given a chance, he would love to drop into the world of Bully and relive his school days. However, he would like to recommend Grand Theft Auto 4 to beginners due to the depth of its narrative and in-game mechanics. Know More