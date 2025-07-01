10 GTA 5 secrets that are creepier than you think

GTA 5's gameplay hides many secrets that'll surprise you at unexpected moments. While most of them are either funny or nostalgic, Rockstar Games also added a handful of details that can give you the creeps. However, you must know the lore behind them.
We have listed 10 secrets in GTA 5 that are borderline creepy.
10 GTA 5 creepy secrets that are worth knowing
1) The Altruists are cannibals
The Altruists are a secret society in GTA 5 that lives in the mountains. While you may be aware that Trevor can bring them a few NPCs after Ron tells him, if you read the message thoroughly, you’ll know that the cult members kill and consume the NPCs afterward.
2) Underwater graveyard
While the sunken UFO near Paleto Point is well known, you can also find up to eight dead bodies wrapped in plastic under the water. There are references to these bodies in various areas of Blaine County, including in the Yellow Jack Inn and Bolingbroke Penitentiary.
3) Underwater tire graveyard
There is also an underwater tire graveyard west of Chumas. The area is filled with vehicle tires and looks quite ominous. You may have to use GTA 5 cheats to stay underwater for long durations. However, if you have trypophobia, best to avoid exploring it.
4) Abandoned mine cave
The abandoned mine cave is a secret area in GTA 5 that we don't recommend going to at night. While the entry remains closed, you can open it with a simple explosion. The cave is dark and empty. However, you can hear creepy sounds every now and then.
5) Abigail Mathers killed her husband
Abigail asks Michael to collect pieces of the submarine that allegedly killed her husband. However, when the GTA protagonist confronts her about rigging the vessel, she denies it. Once Michael completes the activity, it becomes vaguely clear that Abigail plotted to kill her husband.
6) Creepy snowman
There is a giant snowman silently sitting inside a Fridgit warehouse in East Los Santos. You can neither enter the building nor interact with it. If you use a sniper scope, you’ll see that the snowman is staring with an eerie smile.
7) Tracey offers online hookup services
While Amanda’s dark side is well-known, Tracey is one of the last GTA characters we expected to see selling her body. Nonetheless, after the Fame or Shame mission, if you call her, the voicemail message reveals that she offers online hookup services.
8) Hot Coffee Mod references
Although the Hot Coffee Mod was a grey area for Rockstar, you can still find its references in GTA 5. Denise Clinton's Lifeinvader page mentions Franklin ruining her coffee date with other men. But during the Legal Trouble mission, Weazel News talks about a politician not being impressed with a video game (possible reference to Hillary Clinton).
9) Franklin can talk to dogs
Franklin can surprisingly (yet creepily) talk to dogs. While his interactions with Chop are considerable, he can also talk to a Labrador Retriever, believed to be a Ghost Dog. The animal appears during the Risk Assessment mission in GTA 5 and later disappears. Unexpectedly, the dog also understands what Franklin says.
10) Grove Street is extra hostile for Franklin
If the Grove Street members in GTA 5 see Franklin casually roaming in the area, they will turn hostile and start shooting him. However, this aggression isn't shown toward the other protagonists or even the GTA Online characters.
