5 features in GTA Online you're probably missing out on

GTA Online has a plethora of features, and most of them are either forgotten or get lost in the long list. However, they continue to be a part of the game, and you should use them to your advantage. Most of these features are hidden beneath certain activities that you have to complete first. If you are a regular grinder, then unlocking and using them should be a priority.

We've listed five beneficial features in GTA Online that you should utilize as soon as possible.

Note: Some parts of this article are subjective and reflect the writer’s opinions. The listing is not in any order.

5 important features that GTA Online players should not miss

1) Collectible Scanner

You should find collectibles in a smart way in Grand Theft Auto Online (Image via Rockstar Games)

Rockstar Games offers a handful of collectible items in GTA Online that are scattered and hidden across the map. Finding them is hard without knowing their exact locations. However, you can use the Collectible Scanner on the Benefactor Terrorbyte to locate various collectible items nearby.

Do note that it is not a default feature, and you’ll have to install it manually after purchasing. Nonetheless, it will help you scout all collectibles and unlock the rewards offered by them. The scanner has a decent range around the vehicle, and any hidden item will pop up on the radar.

2) Free police uniform

If you want to get a police uniform without using any glitches or cheats, then now is the best time. The Western Police Bike is now available as a new DLC vehicle in GTA Online, and purchasing it will unlock the Summer Highway Patrol Outfit permanently. You can then acquire the uniform from your wardrobe.

If you like roleplaying in GTA Online, then you can wear the Summer Highway Patrol Outfit while playing the Dispatch Work missions offered by Vincent Effinburger. The Western Police Bike is listed on the Warstock Cache & Carry website. It costs $4,960,000 by default and $3,720,000 at the trade price.

3) New Imani Tech cars

Rockstar Games recently expanded the list of Imani Tech vehicles with the GTA Online Money Fronts DLC. Now, some of the older vehicles can also be equipped with a Missile Lock-on Jammer. They include the Pegassi Torrero XO, Karin Kuruma, Pfister Comet, Ubermacht Zion Classic, Lampadati Viseris, Shitzu Hakuchou, and others.

Getting the Missile Lock-on Jammer will prevent any heat-seeking missiles from automatically following your vehicle. This allows you to roam in public lobbies more confidently. However, keep in mind that enemies and other players can still destroy these vehicles with manual shots.

4) Boost Air Freight Cargo value

Rockstar Games made the Air Freight Cargo business more profitable with the GTA Online Summer 2025 DLC. The update made the Higgins Helitours business purchasable for $900,000. Once you own it, it will slightly boost the product value of your Air Freight Cargo business inside the Hangar.

Air Freight Cargo is already a profitable business in GTA Online, and the new boost will earn you more money.

5) New daily collectibles

Rockstar Games added a new fast-earning method (Image via Rockstar Games)

Once you purchase the new Smoke on the Water business in GTA Online, you will unlock the Smoke on the Water Products that can be collected daily. Each day, you can collect up to 10 packages that offer $7,500 each.

Collecting all 10 will net you $75,000 and an additional bonus of $25,000. This is a new fast money-making feature that grinders should utilize daily. You can use the Terrorbyte to scan the packages. Rockstar Games also gives you the Smoke on the Water Tee as a one-time reward.

