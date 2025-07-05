Best Facility location in GTA 5 Online (guide)

Picking the best Facility location in GTA 5 Online can prove to be very useful in the long run. There are plenty of options available at different rates in the game, so players can pick whichever fits them best, including budget-wise. However, certain factors make some properties better choices than others.
All of them can generate the same amount of money, but the best ones make general day-to-day usage convenient. With that said, here's a guide for the best Facility location in GTA 5 Online.
Best Facility location in GTA 5 Online: All you need to know
Rockstar Games added Facilities, a type of purchasable property, in GTA 5 Online back in 2017 with The Doomsday Heist DLC. They are high-tech underground bunkers (separate from Gunrunning Bunkers) located across Los Santos and Blaine County. Here are all available options and their costs:
- Paleto Bay - $1,250,000
- Mount Gordo - $1,465,000
- Sandy Shores - $2,740,000
- Zancudo River - $2,100,000
- Grand Senora Desert - $2,525,000
- Lago Zancudo - $1,670,000
- Route 68 - $2,312,500
- RON Alternates Wind Farm - $1,855,000
- Land Act Reservoir - $2,950,000
Out of them all, Grand Senora Desert is the best Facility location in GTA 5 Online. It is almost in an exactly central position on the map, has an airstrip nearby, and is not too far away from the highway either, ensuring good connectivity.
The Facility is used for playing all three acts of The Doomsday Heist, so whenever you launch a mission, it should be relatively easy to access all points of the GTA 5 Online map from this location. Furthermore, the Facility can be equipped with the Orbital Cannon or be used to store vehicles, including the Mammoth Avenger.
Best Facility location in GTA 5 Online: Where to buy
All Facilities are up for sale on Maze Bank Foreclosures. It is an in-game website that can be accessed easily from the web browser on your GTA 5 Online character's mobile phone.
Maze Bank Foreclosures sells many other business properties too, such as Nightclubs, Auto Shops, and the newly added Hands On Car Wash property.
Check out: Smoke on the Water || Higgins Helitours
The price of the best Facility location in GTA 5 Online can be too much for some players, particularly beginners. Luckily, the Cluckin Bell Farm Raid is a job that you can grind to easily gather the required funds. It pays $500,000 every time and has no prior investments. That being said, the RON Alternates Wind Farm Facility is a good alternative.
Keep in mind that all acts of The Doomsday Heist require multiple participants, so if you are a solo player, give it a good thought before buying a Facility. If you do not have any friends who play GTA 5 Online on the same platform or don't want to interact with strangers for the same reason, then The Cayo Perico Heist, Oscar Guzman Flies Again, and various other businesses are good options for generating a healthy income.
