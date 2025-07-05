Why GTA 5’s Saudi Arabia release signals a bigger worldwide launch for GTA 6

While most in the Grand Theft Auto fanbase are awaiting GTA 6, those in Saudi Arabia are looking forward to the release of GTA 5, which came out originally in 2013 but has been banned in the country since 2018. Nevertheless, it has proven to be a massive success story for Rockstar Games, outselling all other entries in the franchise by a mile, and continues doing well to this day.

That being said, the title's successor, set to arrive early next year, seems to have all the potential to surpass it. In fact, Grand Theft Auto 5's ban being uplifted in Saudi Arabia might mean an even bigger launch than what was expected thus far.

Note: This article is speculative and only reflects the writer's opinions and analysis.

GTA 5's Saudi Arabia release could be a big positive for GTA 6

PlayStation Arabia's translated tweet regarding Grand Theft Auto 5's Saudi Arabia launch (Image via X/@PlayStation_ME)

On July 3, 2025, PlayStation Arabia revealed that Grand Theft Auto 5 as well as its multiplayer Grand Theft Auto Online are will be released on PlayStation 5 in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia on July 17, 2025.

As of this writing, the title has sold over 210 million copies, and despite being out for nearly 12 years, this is around five million up from the figure reported at Take-Two Interactive's (Rockstar's parent company) November 2024 earnings call. And with its ban in Saudi Arabia being uplifted, we can expect strong sales figures moving forward.

However, the hype for Grand Theft Auto 6 seems much bigger. Its second trailer, released in May 2025, has already surpassed the number of views Grand Theft Auto 5's first trailer has recorded on YouTube since November 2011.

So, it might break records set by its predecessor, such as earning a billion dollars in sales within just three days since launch. Additionally, if GTA 5's Saudi Arabia release results in the upcoming entry also being available in the country, it could mean an even bigger worldwide launch in for it in May 2026.

Yes, the former title has only been confirmed for PlayStation 5 and rated 21+ in Saudi Arabia, but that is still a massive potential audience. How Grand Theft Auto 6's release actually plays out next year remains to be seen, but the prospect does seem pretty exciting.

