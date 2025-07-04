All 4th of July bonuses in GTA Online Independence Day update 2025

The GTA Online Independence Day update 2025 is currently offering multiple 4th of July bonuses this week (till July 9, 2025), including a freebie as well as some special, patriot-themed cars. Up to 4x cash and RP rewards can be claimed on select activities. Furthermore, Independence Day-special vehicles like the Vapid Liberator monster truck are available at discounted prices.

This article shares all the 4th of July bonuses that gamers currently claim in the GTA Online Independence Day update 2025.

GTA Online Independence Day update 2025: All 4th of July bonuses and other things to claim

Released on July 3, 2025, the GTA 5 Independence Day update 2025 gives players the following bonuses:

1) GTA Online 4th of July bonuses: Cash and RP rewards

As long as the latest GTA Online weekly update is in effect, gamers can take advantage of the following cash and RP bonuses:

2) GTA Online 4th of July bonuses: Special cars to collect

To celebrate Independence Day in Los Santos this year, the developer has featured two special rides for players to collect:

Karin Boor – Equipped with a patriotic livery and a Liberty City number plate

– Equipped with a patriotic livery and a Liberty City number plate Declasse Drift Yosemite – Also equipped with a patriotic livery, but with a Las Venturas number plate

The first one can be obtained by completing The Cargo Ship Robbery, while the latter can be acquired by completing The McTony Robbery. Both these missions are available only to Salvage Yard owners, which is why Rockstar is also giving a 30% discount on the business for those who don’t own it yet.

3) GTA Online 4th of July update: Discounts to claim

On the occasion of Independence Day in Los Santos, Rockstar is giving special discounts on a variety of patriot-themed items and vehicles in the game:

Patriotic Tire Smoke

Star Spangled Banner Horns

‘Stars n Stripes’ Face Paint

Mullet Hairstyle

Patriot Chute Parachute

Patriot Smoke Trail Parachute Smoke

Independence Day Liveries for Mk II Weapons

Independence Day Liveries (Mobile Operations Center)

Independence Day Special Mask, Clothing, and Outfits

Western Sovereign

Vapid Liberator

4) GTA Online 4th of July update: Freebies and other items to collect

Just by logging in to the game this week, players can get a Lady Liberty Bucket Hat for free. Moreover, the following items can currently be found in Business Battle Crates:

Pißwasser Hat

Benedict Hat

Patriot Hat

Supa Wet Beer Hat

Statue of Happiness T-Shirt

The GTA Online Independence Day update will continue till July 9, 2025, so gamers have a couple of days to take advantage of the aforementioned bonuses.

