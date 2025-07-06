8 best jets in GTA 5 Online (2025)

Those on the lookout for the best jets in GTA 5 Online have some really good options in 2025. Rockstar Games hasn't added as many planes in the multiplayer as cars over the years, but the catalog still boasts a healthy and diverse selection. In fact, the Oscar Guzman Flies Again campaign, which debuted earlier this year, made two additions.

Ad

In this article, we will be taking a look at eight of the very best jets in GTA 5 Online in 2025.

B-11 Strikeforce and other best jets in GTA 5 Online in 2025

1) Mammoth F-160 Raiju

Mammoth F-160 Raiju (Image via Rockstar Games)

Mammoth F-160 Raiju is the best jet in GTA 5 Online at the moment. It is the fastest (232.5 mph top speed per renowned YouTuber Broughy1322's tests), features machine guns and Homing Missiles, Stealth Mode, and VTOL — the ability to land and take-off vertically.

Ad

Trending

However, it's super expensive, costing $6,855,000 ($5,141,250 Trade Price) on Warstock Cache and Carry — a bit of a downside.

2) Mammoth Hydra

Mammoth Hydra (Image via Rockstar Games)

Mammoth Hydra is not too different from the Raiju, as it also boasts a remarkable top speed (209.25 mph), Homing Missiles, and VTOL. Grand Theft Auto fans may remember it appearing in Rockstar's 2004 classic — GTA San Andreas.

Ad

In terms of pricing, Hydra is expensive but cheaper than Raiju, costing $3,990,000 ($3,000,000 Trade Price) on Warstock.

Check out: The Simpsons latest episode drops GTA San Andreas reference

3) Buckingham Pyro

Buckingham Pyro (Image via Rockstar Games)

The Buckingham Pyro is not just one of the best jets in GTA 5 Online but also one of the most unique-looking. Its design appears to be based on De Havilland Vampire from real life. The aircraft is equipped with Homing Missiles, has a 222.75 mph top speed, and maneuvers quite well.

Ad

Rockstar has priced Pyro at $4,455,500 on Warstock Cache and Carry with a $3,350,000 Trade Price.

4) B-11 Strikeforce

Best jets in GTA 5 Online: B-11 Strikeforce (Image via Rockstar Games)

The B-11 Strikeforce appears to draw inspiration for its design from the Fairchild Republic A-10 Thunderbolt. Its top speed is a lot slower than the previous entries, 163.75 mph, but still decent enough. Furthermore, this jet is equipped with Homing Missiles and can be fitted with bombs too.

Ad

The B-11 Strikeforce is sold on Warstock and has a price tag of $3,800,000.

5) Western Company Besra

Western Company Besra (Image via Rockstar Games)

Western Company Besra is a relatively affordable option among the best jets in GTA 5 Online. It doesn't have any weapons, which may be the reason behind its pricing ($1,150,000 on Elitas Travel), but the top speed, 189.25 mph, is pretty good for general traversal.

Ad

Also check: 5 fastest GTA Online planes that should return in GTA 6

6) JoBuilt P-996 LAZER

JoBuilt P-996 LAZER (Image via Rockstar Games)

The JoBuilt P-996 LAZER is a classic fighter jet. It looks intimidating, is quick (195.00 mph top speed), handles well, and features Homing Missiles, as well as machine guns.

Ad

Affording this jet can be problematic for newer players, as it costs $6,500,000 on Warstock. That said, one can take it for a spin if they manage to steal it from Fort Zancudo in GTA 5 Online.

7) V-65 Molotok

Expand Tweet

Ad

The V-65 Molotok, much like the previous entries, is equipped with Homing Missiles. However, what really makes it one of the best jets in GTA 5 Online is its sharp maneuverability, combined with a 207.75 mph top speed.

As for pricing, the V-65 Molotok costs $4,788,000 on Warstock with a $3,600,000 Trade Price.

8) Buckingham Vestra

Buckingham Vestra (Image via Rockstar Games

The final entry on this list of the best jets in GTA 5 Online is the Buckingham Vestra. It is a compact aircraft, likely based on the Cirrus Vision SF50, and while it has no weapons, it can be fun to fly around and has a decent top speed of 163.75 mph.

Ad

Vestra is up for sale on Elitas Travel and costs only $950,000, making it the cheapest among the best jets in GTA 5 Online.

Check out more related content:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Suyash Sahay Suyash is an Esports and Gaming journalist at Sportskeeda who specializes in Rockstar Games' GTA franchise. Suyash uses in-depth research and knowledge of his immense experience with the game series to ensure readers have access to the most reliable information. His insightful content pieces have raked in more than 5 million views in just a little over a year's time.



Suyash holds a B.Tech degree and ventured into the world of gaming at a young age through the Prince of Persia Sands of Time trilogy. However, upon encountering GTA Vice City’s 1980s aesthetic, music, and vintage cars, he became enamored with the game, leading him to explore the rest of the franchise.



Suyash prefers solo titles to multiplayer, especially ones with a well-crafted story and character arcs. He admires journalist Jason Schreier for the respect he commands in the industry and the reliability of his news pieces. To ensure the accuracy of his own pieces, he checks multiple reputable sources and insiders.



If he were to recommend a game to a skeptic, it would be Naughty Dog’s Uncharted series. When he’s not roaming the streets of Los Santos in GTA V, you can find him playing football, watching movies, or working out. Know More