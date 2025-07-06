4 practical ways GTA 6 could use AI for in-game content

Rockstar Games is well-known for incorporating artificial intelligence (AI) in its video games, and GTA 6 is also expected to follow suit. However, considering the recent advancements in this technology, the developer can utilize it in various dynamic and creative ways. The upcoming game is expected to blow players’ minds in ways never seen before, and artificial intelligence could play a significant role in it.

We’ve listed four practical ways through which Rockstar Games should use AI to make in-game content in GTA 6.

Note: This article is subjective and only reflects the writer’s opinions.

4 creative ways Rockstar Games could utilize artificial intelligence (AI) in GTA 6

1) To generate building interiors

Rockstar should add major details to buildings around the map (Image via Rockstar Games)

While it is unlikely that Rockstar Games would make all buildings accessible, we expect the GTA 6 map to have plenty of enterable interiors. For the inaccessible ones, the developer should use artificial intelligence to create 3D interiors that look realistic. For example, if the building shown above is inaccessible in the GTA 6 final version, the rooms on all four sides should have AI-generated interiors.

In Grand Theft Auto 5, most of the inaccessible buildings use still images to depict the interiors. These images are not only dull but also look fake. Therefore, Rockstar Games should utilize AI to solve this issue and make the open world look more immersive.

However, the priority should be given to making as many accessible buildings as possible.

2) Playing radio songs

Rockstar Games should rework how songs play on the radio in GTA 6. Along with the traditional ways like hosts talking and songs playing one after the other, artificial intelligence should be used to mix songs. Apple is already using a similar technology in its music service known as 'DJ with Apple Music'.

Rockstar Games should also consider adding a native version to the upcoming game so that players can enjoy songs nonstop, without going through the beginning and ending phases.

There should also be a feature where the AI decides which songs to play depending on the place, time, and weather. This could potentially make the map exploration more enjoyable.

3) Changing weather patterns

Rockstar Games needs to add more weather patterns (compared to Grand Theft Auto 5) in GTA 6. In the current game, fans have already predicted how the weather changes its patterns. Even though it takes a long time to repeat the cycle, the experience has become monotonous. Therefore, the upcoming game’s weather should be controlled by artificial intelligence.

The developer should fix the weather patterns linked with GTA 6 story missions, and make others determined by the AI. By doing so, each player will get to experience the gameplay in their own unique ways.

Rockstar should also consider mixing different weather patterns, such as light rain with the sun, wind with overcast weather, etc.

4) Making the police have dynamic characteristics

The police AI in GTA 6 needs a major overhaul. Cops in Grand Theft Auto 5 are considerably easier to evade, and you can predict their patterns after playing for some time. However, Rockstar Games should let the police NPCs in the upcoming game use artificial intelligence to decide how to apprehend you.

Law enforcement should make decisions depending on your escape pattern and use the required force to capture you. Evading cops in GTA games is a very popular side activity, and players would love to test their skills if the police become smarter.

However, there should be a balance in how the cops react at lower levels. Players will be left frustrated if the cops are too aggressive from the very beginning.

