Eagle-eyed GTA 6 fan uncovers potential mission details in trailers

Grand Theft Auto fans continue to analyze the GTA 6 trailers and screenshots, and recently, a Redditor found some interesting details hidden in plain sight. The user stitched together a few clips and developed a mission that could potentially be in the storyline. However, readers are advised to take the information with a grain of salt until the game’s final release.
Continue reading to know more about GTA 6's potential mission details.
GTA 6 fan believes Rockstar showed a mission in the trailer scenes
The GTA 6 trailer 2 showed Jason and Lucia robbing a bank. According to the Reddit user AidanDawson (u/AidanDawson), it was a heist mission in the story that took place on the mainland (presumably referring to Vice City).
Next, the Redditor referred to the animated scene on the GTA 6 official website showing Raul at the focal point and Jason and Lucia in the background. They predicted that the robbers would face the cops as they try to leave the bank after the heist.
After that, the Reddit user mentioned another clip from the second trailer where Lucia was seen blowing up a few police vehicles. She was presumably shooting from behind a bus. According to the Redditor, this was the scene where the GTA 6 protagonists (along with Raul) would try to escape the cops.
They also predicted that the getaway process might have gone wrong, causing the group to flee.
While the details look intriguing, nothing can be said for sure until we get to see the mission in the final version of Grand Theft Auto 6. Rockstar is known for somewhat deceiving fans in its pre-release trailers.
The final version of the game could contain more details, or some details of the trailers could be altered. This was seen in the cases of GTA 5 and RDR 2. Hence, the upcoming game may also follow suit.
Nonetheless, the Redditor pointed out another interesting detail from the robbery scene. According to them, the lobby of the bank is similar to the El Banco Corrupto Grande bank in GTA Vice City.
We’ll have to wait till the game’s final release to verify all details.
