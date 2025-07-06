GTA 7 might be cheaper to make than GTA 6 thanks to AI

While we have yet to see the final version of GTA 6, its potential successor (which could be named GTA 7) is rumored to be cheaper to develop. Obbe Vermeij, the former technical director at Rockstar North, predicted that Rockstar Games might have to spend less on Grand Theft Auto 7 due to the advancements in artificial intelligence (AI) technology.
However, fans should note that it was Obbe’s personal opinion and does not reflect Rockstar Games' official process. More details are provided below.
Former Rockstar developer predicts GTA 7 might have a lower budget than GTA 6
On July 3, 2025, Obbe Vermeij participated in an interview at the KIWI TALKZ YouTube channel, where he said that GTA 7 might be cheaper to develop than the upcoming installment. He stated:
“...my prediction is that GTA 7 will be cheaper to make than GTA 6…we’ll have to wait 15 years to see if I’m right or not.”
Also read: Eagle-eyed GTA 6 fan uncovers potential mission details in trailers
Explaining his prediction, Obbe Vermeij stated:
“I would imagine that let’s say you do a cutscene, you could just uh, you know, all the characters in the cutscene could just be rendered by an AI, including the conversation, if you just describe the scene. That could be your first pass of a cutscene.”
Also read: GTA 6 and its mobile companion app: Rumor explored
However, the former Rockstar Games developer also said that actual artists would be required to produce the creative things:
“You’ll still have artists to do like, tons of artists to do the higher-level creative stuff, and there would be glitches to fix and all that stuff. But I think the bulk of the work is probably going to be replaced.”
It is worth noting that the GTA 6 budget is rumored to be over $1 billion. While there is no official confirmation yet, Grand Theft Auto fans have been speculating about the projected cost since the GTA 6 leaks of September 2022.
While Rockstar Games is known for using AI in its games, it is mostly utilized for NPC reactions and RNG-related features. On that note, it will be interesting to see how much the studio leverages artificial intelligence in the future.
Check other Grand Theft Auto 6 articles:
- Rockstar may be gearing up the marketing push, suggest fans
- 5 crazy details we expect Rockstar to add
- Wishlist finally opens on Xbox Series X/S
- 5 types of world events that could actually be in the game
- 5 Easter eggs that might be in the game
- 10 wild fan theories that could be true
- 3 major combat improvements over GTA 5 that we want to see
- 10 wild predictions that just might happen
- Will Trevor, Franklin, and Michael return? Possibilities explored
- GTA V cheats PS4