Is Nightshark in GTA 5 Online worth buying in 2025?

The Nightshark in GTA 5 Online is a four-seater armored SUV that is seemingly based on the real-life T-98 Kombat custom armored vehicle, boasting a sturdy and utilitarian design. Rockstar Games added it to the game with the Gunrunning DLC update in 2017. Naturally, many are wondering if it's still worth it in 2025.
Simply put, yes, the Nightshark in GTA 5 Online is still worth buying due to its strong armor and weaponry. This article shares a few important details about the SUV that one should know before purchasing it.
Note: The article is based on the writer’s opinion and analysis of the SUV.
Nightshark in GTA 5 Online: Performance review
The GTA Online Nightshark has an unidentified engine powering all four wheels. According to popular analyst Broughy1322, the armored vehicle possesses a top speed of 105.25 mph (169.38 km/h) and can complete a lap in about 1:06.750. While these numbers may be below average for speed enthusiasts, the SUV performs well for a vehicle of its size and weight.
Moreover, the Nightshark can easily push other land vehicles thanks to its reinforced bumper. However, the best part about it is its armor, which allows it to withstand up to eight stick bombs or RPGs without exploding. This durability gives players a serious advantage in defensive scenarios, making the SUV one of the best vehicles in GTA 5 Online for getaway purposes.
The Nightshark's only major flaw is its non-bulletproof windows. However, players can install custom window plates to have partial protection against gunfire.
Another key feature of the Nightshark in GTA 5 Online is its front-facing machine guns. These weapons are capable of firing 1000 rounds per minute, enough to annihilate targets with low or no armor.
Lastly, the SUV can tow an Anti-Aircraft Trailer, giving it a significant boost in its defensive capabilities.
Now let’s quickly review its design.
Nightshark in GTA 5 Online: Design review
While the major inspiration behind the Nightshark’s design seems to be the T-98 Kombat, some parts of its body also resemble features from other real-world vehicles, like:
- Dartz Prombron "Black Shark” – Front fascia
- Dartz Prombron "Black Alligator" – D-pillar and rear fascia
- Dartz Prombron "Black Snake" – Tail lights
- Range Rover (L405) – Triple indicator system
- Dartz Prombon "Black Dragon" – Rear bumper
- Dartz Kombat "Aladeen Edition" – Side exhaust
- INKAS Sentry MPV – Triple vents and the split windshield
Overall, the Nightshark has a boxy design that gives it an intimidating look that stands out from many other SUVs in GTA 5 Online.
Final verdict
Even in 2025, the Nightshark in GTA 5 Online is still a great defensive vehicle that players can use to get out of tough situations. It can be purchased from Warstock Cache & Carry for $1,245,000.
