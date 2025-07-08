Ocelot Ardent in GTA 5 Online: Weapons, real-life design, price, and more

The Ocelot Ardent in GTA 5 Online trends on the internet every now and then, and for good reason. The ride is quite popular among the Grand Theft Auto community for its realizable speed as well as the ability to fire bullets. Despite being a few years old now, the sports classics car is still quite valuable for completing various missions in 2025, and gamers can acquire it on Warstock Cache & Carry.
However, it’s often recommended to know more about a vehicle before buying it. That’s why this article shares all the important details that one should know about the Ocelot Ardent in GTA 5 Online, including its weapons, real-life design, and price.
Note: The article is based on the writer’s opinion and analysis of the vehicle.
Everything to know about Ocelot Ardent in GTA 5 Online in 2025
The GTA 5 Ardent debuted in Los Santos on August 22, 2017, as part of the Gunrunning update, and here are a few things to know about it in 2025:
1) Ocelot Ardent real life in GTA 5 Online: Design Inspiration
The two-seater vehicle heavily resembles the real-life Lotus Esprit from 1999-2000, particularly the Sport 300 model. Moreover, some of the body parts seem to be inspired by other real-life cars like:
- TVR 400SE – Front bumper and bonnet
- Toyota MR2 (1st generation) – Side skirts
- BMW 3 Series (E30) – Tail lamps
2) Ocelot Ardent top speed in GTA 5 Online: Performance review
The GTA Online Ardent is powered by a V8 engine with a 5-speed gearbox powering the rear wheels. The in-game files reveal that it possesses a top speed of 91.96 mph (148.00 km/h); however, the car is much faster than that.
According to the testing done by popular creator Broughy1322, the Ardent can go up to a top speed of 118.75 mph (191.11 km/h) and complete one lap in about 1:04.265, thanks to its great acceleration. Furthermore, the ride has incredibly responsive handling and gamers don’t generally understeer or oversteer.
3) Ocelot Ardent weapons in GTA 5 Online
The Ardent is equipped with two front-facing machine guns. These have a base damage rate of 20 and can fire about 1000 rounds every minute. This makes the vehicle deadly against low or non-armored vehicles in the front.
However, Ardent’s weapons struggle against heavily armored cars and vehicles. That’s why it’s recommended to use its firepower strategically.
4) Ocelot Ardent price in GTA 5 Online
The Ardent in GTA 5 is available for $1,15,000 from the Warstock Cache & Carry website. However, Rockstar often runs discounts on the ride. That’s why players should often check weekly updates for time-based sales on the sports classic cars.
Final verdict
If gamers want a reliable and affordable vehicle packed with weaponry, they should definitely get the Ardent.
Other vehicles to check in 2025: Grotti Visione || Bravado Banshee GTS