Going through this GTA Online Weed Farm Business Guide before kicking off with the venture can be really helpful. Weed Farms fall under the MC Businesses or Biker Businesses category, and can help one generate a decent amount of money. There are multiple property locations to choose from, and the operations are simple enough, so even beginners shouldn't face much problems running it on a day-to-day basis.

Having said that, keeping a few things in mind before jumping in can allow players to run this business in an efficient manner. For those interested, this GTA Online Weed Farm Business Guide will help players understand all of its aspects in detail.

Note: Some of this article's aspects are subjective and reflect the writer's opinions and analysis.

GTA Online Weed Farm Business Guide 2025: Everything you need to know

As mentioned, Weed Farms are a part of the GTA Online MC Businesses/Biker Businesses group. To establish one, first get a Clubhouse and then buy a Weed Farm property of your choice from the four available options.

The business is run on the simple principle of getting supplies and then selling the finished product. The following sections explain how to buy an MC Clubhouse, a Weed Farm, its missions, payout, and more.

1) GTA Online Weed Farm Business Guide: How to buy an MC Clubhouse

GTA Online Weed Farm Business Guide: Clubhouses (Image via Rockstar Games)

MC Clubhouses or Biker Clubhouses are sold on the Maze Bank Foreclosures website. It can be accessed from the in-game web browser via your GTA Online character's mobile phone.

The website's thumbnail generally appears on the browser's home page itself; if not, you can find it in the Money And Services tab. Click on it, then on ENTER SITE, and select Clubhouse in the filters.

Del Perro Beach Clubhouse - $365,000

- $365,000 Downtown Vinewood Clubhouse - $472,000

- $472,000 Grapeseed Clubhouse - $225,000

- $225,000 Great Chaparral Clubhouse - $200,000

- $200,000 Hawick Clubhouse - $495,000

- $495,000 La Mesa Clubhouse - $449,000

- $449,000 Paleto Bay Clubhouse - $242,000

- $242,000 Paleto Bay Clubhouse 2 - $250,000

- $250,000 Pillbox Hill Clubhouse - $455,000

- $455,000 Rancho Clubhouse - $420,000

- $420,000 Sandy Shores Clubhouse - $210,000

- $210,000 Vespucci Beach Clubhouse - $395,000

While there is freedom of choice, it is best to go with the Great Chaparral Clubhouse as it is the cheapest of the bunch, and is present at an easily accessible location.

2) GTA Online Weed Farm Business Guide: How to buy a Weed Farm

GTA Online Weed Farm Business Guide: All Weed Farms (Image via Rockstar Games)

After buying and setting up your Clubhouse, access its laptop. It will be marked on the map with a laptop icon when inside the property. Click on Buy Business, and then on Weed to see all the available options:

San Chianski Mountain Range Weed Farm - $715,000

- $715,000 Mount Chiliad Weed Farm - $805,200

- $805,200 Elysian Island Weed Farm - $1,072,500

- $1,072,500 Downtown Vinewood Weed Farm - $1,358,500

Once again, you have complete freedom of choice, but the Downtown Vinewood property is perhaps the best GTA Online Weed Farm location. This is because of its position on the map (somewhat central) and great connectivity to the freeway, which will be helpful during missions.

3) GTA Online Weed Farm Business Guide: Running the business

GTA Online Weed Farm Business Guide: Inside a Weed Farm (Image via Rockstar Games)

Access laptop inside your GTA Online Weed Farm, and click on Set Up. This will launch a mission that tasks you with bringing over supplies to the property. When done, your Weed Farm staff will arrive in some time to start production.

Needless to say, the supplies will get exhausted as product gets manufactured. To resupply, go the same laptop and click on Resupply. From here, either Buy Supplies for a certain amount (depending on how much you have left at that moment) or Steal Supplies via a mission. The former is quicker but the latter is free, so the choice is yours.

When the product bar is full, or if you are satisfied with the product value, go the laptop and click on Sell Stock. Two options will be displayed for the sale location, one closer to the property and the other a bit further away. The latter always pays more, so its best to go with that.

Note that selling a high amount of product will spawn multiple sale vehicles. This can be problematic for solo GTA Online players, as the Sell Missions are timed. To avoid this or spawn at most two vehicles, sell weed in small batches. The Product bar is divided into five sections, so try to sell before two of them get completely filled.

Additionally, operate this business (and all other GTA Online businesses for that matter) in an Invite Only session to avoid interference from griefers.

4) GTA Online Weed Farm Business Guide: Upgrades

GTA Online Weed Farm Business Guide: Get Staff and Equipment upgrades (Image via Rockstar Games)

There are three upgrades available for the Weed Farm in GTA Online: Staff, Equipment, and Security. It is recommended to get the first two, or at least one if you are short on funds, as they speed up the manufacturing process and raise the overall product value.

The third prevents frequent raids on your Weed Farm, which can temporarily shut down the business. So, if you can afford this upgrade, go for it, otherwise don't register as an MC President unless you want to do work related to the Weed Farm.

5) GTA Online Weed Farm Business Guide: Payout

Needless to the say, the Weed Farm payout depends on how much product is being sold. That said, selling the maximum amount of product at the further away sale location with Staff and Equipment upgrades pays $315,000.

Selling in Public sessions can provide a bonus, which is based on the number of players in that particular session, but its not really worth risking interference from griefers.

