Some players, particularly beginners, often ask the question — "How do you save a car in GTA 5 and GTA Online?". Rockstar Games has released a plethora of vehicles in the title, both in story mode and multiplayer. In fact, the latter has seen new additions regularly, even as recently as June 2025, courtesy of the Money Fronts DLC.
Saving cars in both modes is pretty straightforward, but it can be confusing for newcomers. Therefore, this article will serve as a guide, answering how to save a car in GTA 5 and GTA Online.
How do you save a car in GTA 5 and GTA Online: All you need to know
Properties owned by GTA 5 story mode protagonists, and by players in GTA Online, feature a garage. That is where one can save cars. That said, the process of how to save a car in GTA 5 story mode is a little different from Online. The sections ahead will explain them in detail:
1) How do you save a car in GTA 5: Story mode
The three GTA 5 story mode protagonists, Michael De Santa, Trevor Philips, and Franklin Clinton, each have their own safehouse. All three of these properties come with an attached garage, and you can save a car by parking it there.
Spoiler alert, later in the campaign, Franklin moves to a bigger house in Vinewood Hills, which also comes with a garage. However, note that the capacity of all these garages is limited.
You can also buy an additional garage, separate for Michael, Trevor, and Franklin. Any car purchased from in-game websites, like Legendary Motorsport and Southern San Andreas Super Autos, as a protagonist gets saved in their respective additional garage.
Check out: How to play the alien bunker content in GTA 5 that Rockstar left behind
2) How do you save a car in GTA 5: GTA Online
To save cars in GTA Online, players can either purchase a safehouse with an attached garage or a standalone garage itself, and park the vehicle in there. Alternatively, when buying a car from an in-game website, you will be asked to select one of the available garages.
Safehouses and standalone garage properties can be purchased from the Dynasty 8 real estate in-game website. Some business properties (sold on Maze Bank Foreclosures or Dynasty 8 Executive) come with an attached garage, too.
All of these garages have a certain limit, post which you need to buy additional GTA Online properties to save bought or stolen cars from that point onwards.
Readers should also note that some cars stolen off the street cannot be saved in GTA Online. The only way to save such vehicles is by purchasing them legitimately.
