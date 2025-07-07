  • home icon
  • GTA
  • 5 ways CJ from GTA San Andreas was a better hero than GTA 5’s protagonists

5 ways CJ from GTA San Andreas was a better hero than GTA 5’s protagonists

By Suyash Sahay
Published Jul 07, 2025 17:40 GMT
GTA
Exploring what makes GTA San Andreas' CJ better than GTA 5's Michael, Trevor, and Franklin (Images via Rockstar Games)

Carl "CJ" Johnson from GTA San Andreas, and GTA 5's lead trio of Michael De Santa, Trevor Philips, and Franklin Clinton make up for some of the most iconic Grand Theft Auto characters. All of them have their share of memorable moments as well as dialogs, and have contributed greatly towards the popularity that this franchise enjoys today.

Ad

That being said, one can argue that the 2004's classic's protagonist is much better than the lead trio of Rockstar Games' 2013 hit. For those interested, here are five reasons why CJ from Grand Theft Auto San Andreas was a better hero than Grand Theft Auto 5’s protagonists.

Note - This article is subjective and only reflects the writer's opinions and analysis.

Here are 5 ways in which GTA San Andreas' CJ is a better hero than GTA 5's Michael, Trevor, and Franklin

1) Did most things on his own

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Official artwork of Michael, Trevor and Franklin (Image via Rockstar Games)
Official artwork of Michael, Trevor and Franklin (Image via Rockstar Games)

Grand Theft Auto 5 story mode protagonists have their fair share of solo missions, but they are together, helping each other out in some of the game's biggest moments. This is fun to watch in its own way, and pretty unique too, as this is the only Grand Theft Auto title with three lead characters so far.

Ad

However, CJ did most things on his own, which can be used to portray him as a more capable and resourceful hero. This is due to the game's design as well, but still works in his favor for the sake of comparison.

2) Overcame worse foes

CJ in action in San Andreas (Image via Rockstar Games || Steam)
CJ in action in San Andreas (Image via Rockstar Games || Steam)

For as good as Michael, Trevor, and Franklin are, Grand Theft Auto 5's antagonists are equally unremarkable. They never feel like a major threat, and rather came off as an inconvenience.

Ad

On the other hand, CJ overcame much worse foes, firstly in the form of corrupt police officer Frank Tenpenny, who never shied away from making his life a living hell. Then there was the emotional baggage of betrayal with Big Smoke and Ryder, both of whom were his childhood friends.

Check out: The Simpsons latest episode drops GTA San Andreas reference

3) Better focus

youtube-cover
Ad

Since GTA San Andreas has only one protagonist, there naturally is a lot better focus on his character development over the course of the story. Therefore, players should feel a better connect with CJ as the narrative progresses, making them more involved.

This is not to say that GTA 5's protagonists weren't focused on well, but the fragmentation between three characters is arguably not able to deliver as good of a result.

Ad

Also check: List of all GTA 6 characters confirmed by Rockstar Games so far

4) Better fighter

youtube-cover
Ad

Melee fighting is far from Grand Theft Auto 5's strongest points, in fact, it is a big step down from previous installments. Michael, Trevor, and Franklin, all fight the same way, and the animations look sluggish and unimpressive.

Grand Theft Auto San Andreas' CJ is a more dynamic fighter in comparison. He can also learn different fighting styles from gyms across the state, if players choose to do so, and that adds depth and flavor to the game's melee combat.

Ad

5) More customizability

youtube-cover
Ad

Players can customize Michael, Trevor and Franklin's hairstyle and clothing in GTA 5. However, the options are very limited for the three of them individually. The latter category also sticks to rather one particular style of apparel for each protagonist.

CJ does not face this problem in GTA San Andreas, and enjoys a plethora of choices in these departments. Additionally, his physique can be altered based on eating habits and how frequently the player hits the gym with him. This point pertains more to either game's mechanics, but the freedom to render CJ closer to a player's liking makes him a better hero.

Ad

Check out other related content:

About the author
Suyash Sahay

Suyash Sahay

Suyash is an Esports and Gaming journalist at Sportskeeda who specializes in Rockstar Games' GTA franchise. Suyash uses in-depth research and knowledge of his immense experience with the game series to ensure readers have access to the most reliable information. His insightful content pieces have raked in more than 5 million views in just a little over a year's time.

Suyash holds a B.Tech degree and ventured into the world of gaming at a young age through the Prince of Persia Sands of Time trilogy. However, upon encountering GTA Vice City’s 1980s aesthetic, music, and vintage cars, he became enamored with the game, leading him to explore the rest of the franchise.

Suyash prefers solo titles to multiplayer, especially ones with a well-crafted story and character arcs. He admires journalist Jason Schreier for the respect he commands in the industry and the reliability of his news pieces. To ensure the accuracy of his own pieces, he checks multiple reputable sources and insiders.

If he were to recommend a game to a skeptic, it would be Naughty Dog’s Uncharted series. When he’s not roaming the streets of Los Santos in GTA V, you can find him playing football, watching movies, or working out.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications