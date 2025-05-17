5 reasons why GTA San Andreas is better than GTA 4

GTA San Andreas and GTA 4 are two of the very best Grand Theft Auto games. The latter came out in 2008 and has a significant edge over the former (2004) in terms of the graphics and physics engine. However, there are many other departments in which San Andreas is ahead. Rockstar Games went all out with it and put out a title that was well ahead of its time.

Both are excellent games and can provide a thoroughly enjoyable experience. In this article, we will look at five reasons why Grand Theft Auto San Andreas is better than Grand Theft Auto 4..

Note - Aspects of this article are subjective and reflect the writer's opinions and analysis.

Diverse map and other reasons why GTA San Andreas is better than GTA 4

1) Detailed character customization

Grand Theft Auto San Andreas introduced in-depth character customization to the series. Players could not only alter the protagonist's clothing, but also his physique by eating more or less, and by hitting the gym. Furthermore, one could get tattoos and pick from a range of different hairstyles.

On the other hand, Grand Theft Auto 4 took a step back in character customization. Players could only change the protagonist's clothes, and while they can still eat in-game, it has no effect on the physique.

2) Better vehicle customization

San Andreas trumps Grand Theft Auto 4 in terms of vehicle customization, too. The latter took the traditional route here, allowing players to only change their car's color at a Pay 'n' Spray outlet. The new color is chosen randomly by the game, and the player has no say.

The former, however, not only lets one change their car's color as per their will, but also alter some other parts like bumpers, exhausts, wheels, and even add nitro and liveries on select vehicles.

3) Diverse map

Las Venturas, one of the cities in San Andreas, seems to be based on Las Vegas (Image via Rockstar Games)

Liberty City is the entire GTA 4 map. It has been implemented quite well by Rockstar Games, and is easy to perceive as any busy, big city from real life. The different architecture in each of Liberty City's buroughs also provides a bit of diversity.

That said, the GTA San Andreas map features three major cities (Los Santos, Las Venturas, San Fierro), and all three have a considerably different atmosphere and architecture. On top of that, there is a sprawling desert and countryside on the map.

4) Better antagonist

Official artworks of Dimitri Rascalov (left) and Frank Tenpenny (right) (Images via Rockstar Games)

Dimitri Rascalov plays the primary antagonist in GTA 4. There are moments where he comes off as truly evil and does his best to make the life of the protagonist, Niko Bellic, a living hell. However, the character isn't very intimidating and remains physically absent for a large chunk of the story.

GTA San Andreas' primary antagonist is a corrupt police officer named Frank Tenpenny. He is a thorn in the protagonist, Carl "CJ" Johnson's side right from the get-go, making him forcefully do his dirty work, and was even involved in the betrayal CJ received from his closest allies. Furthermore, Tenpenny is voiced by the legendary Samuel L. Jackson.

5) You can fly planes

Among the vehicles that players can maneuver in Grand Theft Auto San Andreas are planes. Commercial planes, like the AT-400, private jets like the Shamal, vintage aircraft like the classic Dodo, and even the Hydra fighter jet can be used in this game.

Unfortunately, Rockstar Games removed the ability to fly planes in Grand Theft Auto 4, which was another big step back in terms of gameplay-related freedom.

