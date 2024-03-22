5 great things about GTA 4 map that deserve appreciation

There are many great things in Grand Theft Auto 4 and the GTA 4 map is an indistinguishable part. Rockstar Games brought Liberty City to the HD Universe with this game, making it iconic for an eternity. The map is an almost perfect representation of real-life New York City, which is considered one of the most diverse places on Earth. Still, Rockstar Games managed to illustrate an incredible game map in 2008.

This article lists five of the greatest things about the GTA 4 map that every Grand Theft Auto fan must appreciate.

Note: This article is subjective and only reflects the writer's opinions.

Five noteworthy things in the GTA 4 map that deserve recognition in 2024

1) Random activities

The randomness of activities that happen in the GTA 4 map is top tier and one of the most fascinating things in Grand Theft Auto 4. The Euphoria Physics Engine and the RAGE Engine produce an open world so random that you’ll be surprised every time you look at the NPCs. The cars, pedestrians, weather, etc., do not feel repetitive, making free roam on the map more enjoyable.

You can see NPCs fighting, running from cops, ramming into others’ cars, taking shelter during rain, and many other random activities. Such levels of attention to detail make Liberty City more lively.

Many fans have also found secret NPCs that spawn at very distinguished times away from the direct perspective. Therefore, players are advised to take a stroll on the GTA 4 map occasionally to enjoy these scenes.

2) Gatekeeping system

The gatekeeping system on the GTA 4 map has a love-hate relationship with players. While some players love the police system in the popular Grand Theft Auto game for being realistic, others say that it is too intrusive.

You can find cops patrolling the city in almost every corner. While some use patrol cars, others can be seen on foot. This bars players from doing crime freely, keeping the city in peace. The game even gives you a wanted level if you get spotted by cops while drunk driving. As soon as you press the pedal near a cop, you’ll get stars.

3) Food Vendors

Food Vendors feel like a blessing in Liberty City as you can interact with them to buy food. They are available in almost every corner and provide instant health boosts in between missions in Grand Theft Auto 4.

You can also notice them shouting for customers occasionally, which gives a real city vibe. Having food vendors on the GTA 4 map is one of the main reasons why you can continue playing the game without having to sleep in your in-game home to replenish your health.

4) The metropolitan city vibe

New York is dubbed as one of the greatest places on Earth, and Rockstar Games has accurately managed to bring that vibe to the GTA 4 map as well. Similar to the real-life location, you can find yellow taxis, cops patrolling, people gathering, and many other “classic New Yorker” things on the map.

The attention to detail in Grand Theft Auto 4 is very superior, and the above-mentioned features add more value to it. Buildings, houses, and other skyscrapers also make you feel like roaming in a virtual New York City. The Star Junction is undoubtedly the best place to visit at night.

5) The subway system

Till now, you’ve learned about what’s available above ground in the GTA 4 map. However, New York is also popular for its subway infrastructure, and Rockstar Games has incorporated that into the game as well. You can find a vast network of subways both above and below the ground level.

Protagonist Niko Bellic and other characters from Grand Theft Auto 4 DLCs can use the subway to traverse the map efficiently. Rockstar Games even added a few missions to familiarize players with the subway system. It is undoubtedly one of the best things added to the GTA 4 map.

For The Biggest GTA 6 Map Leaks, Click Here.

Poll : Have you noticed these features before? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion