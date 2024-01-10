5 examples of attention to detail that GTA 6 should learn from GTA 4

Grand Theft Auto (GTA) 4 is praised for its attention to detail even 15 years after release. It was one of the most ambitious projects of Rockstar Games, and as the first HD Universe title, the studio left no stone unturned to make the game realistic. Fans have high hopes for Grand Theft Auto 6 as well after replaying Grand Theft Auto 5 for over a decade.

This article lists five examples of attention to detail in Grand Theft Auto 4 that Rockstar Games should bring back in GTA 6.

Note: This article is subjective and only reflects the writer's opinions.

5 interesting features in Grand Theft Auto 4 that should return in GTA 6

1) Destructible buildings

Many players may not realize this, but destructible buildings are among the most fascinating things in GTA 4. You can destroy most buildings and open-world structures using heavy vehicles and explosives. Even robust structures, such as water tanks and statues, can be destroyed using enough force.

While the current game significantly reduced such surprising features, Grand Theft Auto 6 should bring them back so players can enjoy exploring the open world even more. Seeing structures collapse unexpectedly due to your actions is a fascinating thing that most gamers prefer to see in open-world sandbox games.

2) NPC reactions

The non-playable characters in GTA 4 have some of the most realistic reactions that make the gameplay enjoyable. For example, when it rains in Liberty City, you can see NPCs using umbrellas and newspapers to protect themselves from getting wet. The cops, on the other hand, use uniform raincoats while patrolling on foot. Some NPCs even run under the nearest roofs to take shelter.

The same kind of reactions should be brought back to GTA 6 to make Vice City more lively. The current game disappoints fans with some of its unrealistic NPC reactions. If you kill someone in an alley, the entire area acts like a witness and runs for their lives. The upcoming title should fix these minor blunders.

3) Weapon Inventory

Rockstar Games made carrying the best weapons in GTA Online and Story Mode too easy by allowing players to store multiple weapons in the same slot. However, in Grand Theft Auto 4, you can only carry one weapon from each category. Although this seems like a disadvantage, it adds to the realism.

The gaming studio should implement a balanced weapon inventory in the upcoming game so that it neither violates the realism aspect nor makes gunplay difficult. Limiting the carriable weapons allows players to make their combat choices more thoroughly.

4) Realistic physics

GTA 4 has one of the most realistic physics implementations in any open-world game. This feature should also return in Grand Theft Auto 6 while keeping modern gamers' behaviors in mind. Realistic physics allows players to try and test the in-game elements. There are also instances where Grand Theft Auto 4 players created hilarious scenes using the in-game physics.

The GTA 6 leaks of September 2022 and the official trailer showed the return of realistic physics in the upcoming game. The community was amazed to see how hairs and certain other objects react to the force put on them. Adding the push mechanism from the 2008 title to the upcoming game will be the icing on the cake.

5) Accessible food stores

The GTA 4 map has various food stores where you can enter and buy items. Even though the Grand Theft Auto 5 map also has these stores, Rockstar Games does not allow you to interact with them. Food stores allow you to replenish your health instantly without sleeping or looking for a health pack.

Grand Theft Auto 6 should add food stores as well as stalls and allow players to interact with them. These elements not only make the open world more alive but also offer benefits for players. Therefore, bringing them back to the series is a must-do thing.

