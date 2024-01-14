5 of the most memorable GTA 4 missions of all time

GTA 4 has one of the best storylines Rockstar Games has ever created. Unlike other titles in the series, Grand Theft Auto 4 has the darkest and saddest story of all. Fans who have completed the entire game continue to praise it for the experience it delivers. The gaming studio included a total of 88 story missions and a few side missions with the game.

This article lists five of the most notable missions in GTA 4 that are still remembered by the player base.

Note: This article is subjective and only reflects the writer's opinions.

5 unforgettable missions in GTA 4

1) Mr. & Mrs. Bellic

GTA 4’s Mr. & Mrs. Bellic mission is undoubtedly one the most memorable and saddest missions in the Grand Theft Auto series. It is a decisive mission that has influences from past activities and also adds new choices for the future. The main theme of this mission is the marriage ceremony of Roman Bellic and Mallorie Bardas.

While it is a happy moment for the couple, Niko Bellic is the one who suffers the most from its outcome. The mission results in the death of either Roman or Kate McReary, two of the closest persons to the protagonist. It also comes as a shocker for first-time players as the outcome solely depends on what Niko does in the One Last Thing mission.

2) Museum Piece

In this mission, the popular GTA protagonist has to team up with Jonathan "Johnny" Klebitz to sell Ray Boccino’s diamonds to Isaac Roth. However, the deal gets ambushed by Luis Fernando Lopez, resulting in the loss of the diamonds. It is one of the game's most action-packed missions, as all three protagonists briefly meet here.

Rockstar Games also added surprise elements for players who think out of the box. As the name implies, the mission takes place inside a museum, namely the Libertonian Museum. If you shoot other objects inside the property, you’ll see the attention to detail in the destruction physics Rockstar used in GTA 4.

3) The Holland Play

The Holland Play is a pivotal mission in Grand Theft Auto 4 where Niko Bellic is tasked to kill one of two of the popular GTA 4 characters: Trey "Playboy X" Stewart or Dwayne Forge. Depending on what you do, the game will slightly change its course.

If you kill Playbox X, Niko Beliic gets his mansion as a new safe house. Dwayne also becomes a good friend of the protagonist and helps him when needed in the future. However, if you kill Dwayne, Playbox X will give you $25,000 as a reward and break all ties with Niko.

4) Hostile Negotiation

Hostile Negotiation is another action-packed mission in the game where Niko Bellic has to rescue Roman Bellic from the trap of Dimitri Rascalov. This mission reveals many fascinating features of GTA 4 such as the ragdoll physics, gun mechanism, destruction physics, etc.

Rescuing Roman Bellic from the clutches of Dimitri’s goons is not easy, as they are well-equipped with weapons. However, Niko Bellic shows his bravery and responsibility for his family and frees Roman by killing all the enemies in the mission. In return, Roman buys a penthouse in Middle Park East, which becomes a new safe house for the GTA 4 protagonist.

5) The Snow Storm

The Snow Storm mission ends with one of the most heartbreaking moments in the Grand Theft Auto series. While the mission is full of action, gunplay, and car chases, in the end, Michelle, aka Karen Daniels, betrays Niko Bellic. The two were dating for a brief period before the mission.

It is worth noting that the Grand Theft Auto fanbase started to despise Michelle after this mission. OG fans continue to despise her in Grand Theft Auto 5, where she returns as an IAA Agent.

While the community eagerly awaits Rockstar Games to release the GTA 6 trailer 2, you can replay these missions to refresh your memories.

For The Biggest GTA 6 Map Leaks, Click Here.

Poll : Have you played all these missions in GTA 4? Yes No 3 votes