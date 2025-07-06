GTA 5 claims the #2 spot among the top PS5 downloads of June 2025

Rockstar keeps releasing new DLCs for GTA 5 Online every summer, just like they did last month, with Money Fronts. The update was fairly well received by many in the Grand Theft Auto community, and it seems the DLC helped regain the interest of many PlayStation gamers. According to a recent report by PlayStation, the title was the second-most-downloaded game on PS5 in the US and Canada in June 2025.
Overall, GTA 5 managed to stay in the top five among all games on both PS5 and PS4 last month in terms of the number of downloads. Read on to learn more about the ranking below.
GTA 5 beat REMATCH and Elden Ring Nightreign on PlayStation download charts: Report
As can be seen in the aforementioned X post, PlayStation revealed its June 2025 PS Store download report on July 3, 2025. While the newly released Death Stranding 2 took the first spot in the US/Canada, GTA 5 managed to beat other titles like REMATCH and Elden Ring Nightreign on PS5 last month in terms of the number of downloads in the region.
Here are the top 10 most-downloaded games on PS5 in June 2025:
PS5 games (US/Canada):
- DEATH STRANDING 2: ON THE BEACH
- Grand Theft Auto 5
- ELDEN RING NIGHTREIGN
- REMATCH
- Forza Horizon 5
- Call of Duty: Black Ops 6
- EA SPORTS FC 25
- Minecraft
- Clair Obscur: Expedition 33
- MLB The Show 25
PS5 games (EU):
- REMATCH
- EA SPORTS FC 25
- Grand Theft Auto 5
- DEATH STRANDING 2: ON THE BEACH
- Forza Horizon 5
- ELDEN RING NIGHTREIGN
- F1 25
- Minecraft
- Clair Obscur: Expedition 33
- Call of Duty: Black Ops 6
The recent release of the Money Fronts DLC also seemingly helped GTA 5 stay among the top five most-downloaded games on PS4 last month:
PS4 games (US/Canada):
- STAR WARS Battlefront II
- Red Dead Redemption 2
- Grand Theft Auto 5
- Gang Beasts
- Batman: Arkham Knight
- Minecraft
- Call of Duty: Black Ops III
- Stardew Valley
- The Forest
- Dying Light
PS4 games (EU):
- STAR WARS Battlefront II
- Red Dead Redemption 2
- EA SPORTS FC 25
- Grand Theft Auto 5
- The Forest
- Minecraft
- Batman: Arkham Knight
- Gang Beasts
- Need for Speed Heat
- Kingdom Come: Deliverance
Rockstar is still adding new content or bonuses to GTA 5 Online, as evidenced by the latest 4th of July update. This will likely keep PlayStation users engaged while they await the release of Grand Theft Auto 6.
Latest Grand Theft Auto news and other content to check:
- Grand Theft Auto 3 voice actor Michael Madsen dies at 67
- 5 best ways to earn money in Grand Theft Auto Online (July 6 to 10, 2025)
- How to claim Karin Boor w/Liberty City plate
- 8 best jets in Grand Theft Auto 5 Online (2025)
- 9 things to collect in Grand Theft Auto 5 Online 4th of July update
- 4 practical ways Grand Theft Auto 6 could use AI for in-game content