5 best ways to earn money in GTA Online (July 6 to 10, 2025)

Rockstar always provides the best ways to earn money in GTA Online with weekly updates, and this time has not been different. Until 2:00 am PT on July 10, 2025, Land Races are offering quadruple bonuses to all participants, making it the best time to put on your racing boots. Moreover, Auto Shop Clients are back in the limelight with 2x cash and RP rewards, along with other exciting activities in Los Santos that you should try this week.

That being said, this article shares five of the best ways to earn money in GTA Online that you should know about.

Note: The article is based on the writer's opinion and analysis. The entries are arranged in no particular order.

5 best ways to earn money in GTA Online include the Auto Shop Service, the towing vehicles service, and more (July 6 to 10, 2025)

1) Land Races

Rockstar Games has just made GTA Online Land Races the must-do activity for the next couple of days. You can earn a staggering 4x cash and RP by participating in these events, meaning you can get up to $75,000 per race (depending on the number of vehicles, laps, and other factors).

Moreover, you can even use your own custom vehicles (including HSW ones) in these races, essentially being able to test them against other racers in Los Santos. There are over a dozen Land Races available in 2025, all eligible for the boosted payout throughout the week.

2) Auto Shop Service

A promotional picture of the Auto Shop Service (Image via Rockstar Games)

In 2021, Rockstar did something special when it released the Los Santos Tuners DLC, and with that came the Auto Shop Service (or Auto Shop Client Jobs) in Los Santos. This feature allows you to customize cars for different customers in your Auto Shop and deliver them to earn money. Many car enthusiasts consider it one of the best ways to earn money in GTA Online simply because it gives access to tons of customization options.

As the Auto Shop Service is currently offering 2x rewards, you can earn up to $60,000 per delivery. Each delivery usually takes only a couple of minutes, leaving you enough time for your other hustles in Los Santos.

3) Towing vehicles

Another activity to check out this week is none other than the Tow Truck Services. This is a free side-business-like mission mode that allows gamers to tow vehicles to earn cash. While the initial payment of $30,000-$40,000 is already impressive, you can currently earn double the amount, i.e., $60,000-$80,000, thanks to the latest GTA Online weekly update bonuses.

Since the feature is only available to Salvage Yard owners, you should also consider purchasing the property right about now (if you haven't already), as it is available at a 30% discount this week.

4) Community Series jobs

A promotional picture used for the new jobs by the community (Image via Rockstar Games)

The GTA Online Community Series jobs are always a great way to try things created by other players. These usually involve Team Deathmatches, Stunt Races, Last Man Standing, and other popular game modes, but with custom layouts or rules.

Till 2:00 am PT on July 10, 2025, the Community Series will be giving triple bonuses to all participants, making it one of the best ways to earn money in GTA Online for all types of players. These can be accessed either at Legion Square or the Pause menu.

5) FIB Priority File of the week

Every week, Rockstar gives one FIB Priority File to all Darnell Bros. Garment Factory owners. It is basically one of the four FIB Files missions that the Garment Factory owners are aware of. However, what sets it apart from the rest is its boosted payout, giving double the amount of cash and RP.

This week’s FIB Priority File is The Brute Force File, which involves infiltrating Fort Zancudo, getting the vehicle containing an energy weapon, and delivering it to the buyer. Apart from the initial payout of about $300,000 (more or less), there’s also a $50,000 bonus that you can earn by completing certain challenges during the mission. All of this makes it one of the best ways to earn money in GTA Online currently, especially if you’re a Garment Factory owner.

