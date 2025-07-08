Rockstar has just released the new GTA 5 Enhanced update today, July 8, 2028. This is the eighth major patch the edition has received since its release earlier this year. All the previous updates significantly improved the gameplay experience by fixing glitches and bugs, and the latest one is likely to do the same. Naturally, PC gamers would like to know exactly what the new patch does and if it adds the voice chat feature.

This article shares everything known about the new GTA 5 Enhanced update, including its patch notes.

Note: Some parts of the article are based on the writer's opinion and analysis of the latest update.

New GTA 5 Enhanced update today (July 8, 2025): Everything we know so far

1) New GTA 5 Enhanced update today: Estimated download size or patch size

A promotional picture of Grand Theft Auto 5 Enhanced on PC (Image via Rockstar Games)

The previous major GTA 5 Enhanced updates were all about 500 MB in size. Therefore, the newest patch is also expected to be around the same size on Steam, Rockstar Games Launcher, and Epic Games Launcher. The update should start downloading once connected to the internet; however, gamers may need to download it manually in some situations. Here’s how to do it:

Steam:

Go to the Library page. Select Grand Theft Auto 5 Enhanced and right-click on it. Select Properties. Choose Installed Files. Select Verify Integrity.

Epic Games Launcher:

Go to Navigation Menu. Select Settings. Select Manage Games. Turn on Allow Auto-Updates (if it’s disabled). Choose Grand Theft Auto 5 Enhanced and select Update.

Rockstar Games Launcher:

Select the Rockstar Games Launcher’s settings in the application. Go to the My Installed Games tab. Choose Grand Theft Auto 5 Enhanced. Select Verify Game File Integrity.

Once done, the patch should start downloading on the PC.

2) New GTA 5 Enhanced update today (July 8, 2025): Possible patch notes

Whenever a new GTA 5 Enhanced update gets released, the developer Rockstar Games never immediately reveals the patch notes. The only available information on the update’s release day usually looks like this:

General fixes for stability and security

The patch note usually gets updates after a few days of release, and we can expect the developers to reveal full patch notes then. It’s unclear at the moment whether the update will fix the Weapon Wheel or add the voice chat option.

The official GTA 5 Enhanced update patch notes will be added here once confirmed by Rockstar.

