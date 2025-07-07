GTA 5 features plenty of content that can keep players busy for hours on end. However, a few elements that Rockstar Games decided to cut from the title's final version for unknown reasons have surfaced over the years. Recently, a beta version archive (of the PS3 build) was leaked online, providing a glimpse of an alien bunker that isn't a part of the official version.

Ad

Modders have made it accessible on PC for both the Legacy and Enhanced ports. This guide explains how to play the alien bunker content in GTA 5 that Rockstar left behind.

Note: Mods are third-party add-ons. Readers are advised to use them at their discretion.

Here's how to play the alien bunker cut content GTA 5 mod on Legacy and Enhanced

A screenshot from the alien bunker cut content mod (Image via LS:MP Team x G&N's Studio || gta5-mods.com)

As mentioned, Grand Theft Auto 5's leaked PS3 beta build showed an unfinished alien bunker under the Fort Zancudo military base. However, the asset is unplayable in its original form as per Antasurris, who was the project lead for the mod in question.

Ad

Trending

They stated that the leaked version had incomplete collisions, missing textures, and lighting, among other issues. As a result, along with several other modders, they carried out a modding project that included reverse engineering, PS3 format conversion, patching, scripting, and various other fixes to make a restored version of this cut content accessible.

Another screenshot from the alien bunker cut content mod (Image via LS:MP Team x G&N's Studio || gta5-mods.com)

This GTA 5 mod is called Black Project: Zancudo Facility [Beta Restauration]. It can be downloaded and accessed on both Grand Theft Auto 5 Legacy and Enhanced.

Ad

Here's how to install and play the alien bunker content mod in GTA 5 Legacy:

Step 1 - Install OpenIV and ScripthookV in your copy of Grand Theft Auto 5 Legacy

- Install OpenIV and ScripthookV in your copy of Grand Theft Auto 5 Legacy Step 2 - Download the mod, extract and open the Legacy folder

- Download the mod, extract and open the Legacy folder Step 3 - Install BlackProject.oiv using OpenIV

Check out: Grand Theft Auto 5 modding guide

Follow these steps to install and play the alien bunker content mod in GTA 5 Enhanced:

Step 1: Install ScripthookV and OpenRPF in your copy of Grand Theft Auto 5 Enhanced.

Install ScripthookV and OpenRPF in your copy of Grand Theft Auto 5 Enhanced. Step 2: Go to the game's installation location and create a folder named " mods ".

Go to the game's installation location and create a folder named " ". Step 3: Copy the " update " folder from the installation location and paste it into the mods folder.

Copy the " " folder from the installation location and paste it into the folder. Step 4: Download the alien bunker mod, extract it, and open the Enhanced folder.

Download the alien bunker mod, extract it, and open the Enhanced folder. Step 5: Copy blackproject.asi and paste it into the game's installation location.

Copy and paste it into the game's installation location. Step 6: Copy the spblackproject folder and paste it into mods/update/x64/dlcpacks

Copy the and paste it into Step 7: Go to mods/update/update.rpf/common/data and add spblackproject in dlclist.xml

Go to and add in dlclist.xml Step 8: Go to mods/update/update.rpf/x64/levels/gta5 and replace doortuning.ymt with the one provided in the Enhanced folder.

Ad

This is the download link for the Black Project: Zancudo Facility [Beta Restauration] mod.

The alien bunker can be accessed in both Legacy and Enhanced versions through the Fort Zancudo bunker post installation. Avoid using mods in GTA Online or entering it with mods installed, as that runs the risk of bans and account suspensions.

Check out more related content:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Suyash Sahay Suyash is an Esports and Gaming journalist at Sportskeeda who specializes in Rockstar Games' GTA franchise. Suyash uses in-depth research and knowledge of his immense experience with the game series to ensure readers have access to the most reliable information. His insightful content pieces have raked in more than 5 million views in just a little over a year's time.



Suyash holds a B.Tech degree and ventured into the world of gaming at a young age through the Prince of Persia Sands of Time trilogy. However, upon encountering GTA Vice City’s 1980s aesthetic, music, and vintage cars, he became enamored with the game, leading him to explore the rest of the franchise.



Suyash prefers solo titles to multiplayer, especially ones with a well-crafted story and character arcs. He admires journalist Jason Schreier for the respect he commands in the industry and the reliability of his news pieces. To ensure the accuracy of his own pieces, he checks multiple reputable sources and insiders.



If he were to recommend a game to a skeptic, it would be Naughty Dog’s Uncharted series. When he’s not roaming the streets of Los Santos in GTA V, you can find him playing football, watching movies, or working out. Know More