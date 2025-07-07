GTA 5 features plenty of content that can keep players busy for hours on end. However, a few elements that Rockstar Games decided to cut from the title's final version for unknown reasons have surfaced over the years. Recently, a beta version archive (of the PS3 build) was leaked online, providing a glimpse of an alien bunker that isn't a part of the official version.
Modders have made it accessible on PC for both the Legacy and Enhanced ports. This guide explains how to play the alien bunker content in GTA 5 that Rockstar left behind.
Note: Mods are third-party add-ons. Readers are advised to use them at their discretion.
Here's how to play the alien bunker cut content GTA 5 mod on Legacy and Enhanced
As mentioned, Grand Theft Auto 5's leaked PS3 beta build showed an unfinished alien bunker under the Fort Zancudo military base. However, the asset is unplayable in its original form as per Antasurris, who was the project lead for the mod in question.
They stated that the leaked version had incomplete collisions, missing textures, and lighting, among other issues. As a result, along with several other modders, they carried out a modding project that included reverse engineering, PS3 format conversion, patching, scripting, and various other fixes to make a restored version of this cut content accessible.
This GTA 5 mod is called Black Project: Zancudo Facility [Beta Restauration]. It can be downloaded and accessed on both Grand Theft Auto 5 Legacy and Enhanced.
Here's how to install and play the alien bunker content mod in GTA 5 Legacy:
- Step 1 - Install OpenIV and ScripthookV in your copy of Grand Theft Auto 5 Legacy
- Step 2 - Download the mod, extract and open the Legacy folder
- Step 3 - Install BlackProject.oiv using OpenIV
Check out: Grand Theft Auto 5 modding guide
Follow these steps to install and play the alien bunker content mod in GTA 5 Enhanced:
- Step 1: Install ScripthookV and OpenRPF in your copy of Grand Theft Auto 5 Enhanced.
- Step 2: Go to the game's installation location and create a folder named "mods".
- Step 3: Copy the "update" folder from the installation location and paste it into the mods folder.
- Step 4: Download the alien bunker mod, extract it, and open the Enhanced folder.
- Step 5: Copy blackproject.asi and paste it into the game's installation location.
- Step 6: Copy the spblackproject folder and paste it into mods/update/x64/dlcpacks
- Step 7: Go to mods/update/update.rpf/common/data and add spblackproject in dlclist.xml
- Step 8: Go to mods/update/update.rpf/x64/levels/gta5 and replace doortuning.ymt with the one provided in the Enhanced folder.
This is the download link for the Black Project: Zancudo Facility [Beta Restauration] mod.
The alien bunker can be accessed in both Legacy and Enhanced versions through the Fort Zancudo bunker post installation. Avoid using mods in GTA Online or entering it with mods installed, as that runs the risk of bans and account suspensions.
