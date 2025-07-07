8 things GTA 6's Jason and Lucia should be able to buy

Grand Theft Auto fans have high expectations for GTA 6, especially regarding what items we’ll be able to buy in the game. While players can buy a variety of in-game items in Grand Theft Auto 5, the number of purchasable stuff should increase, and new ones should be added to the list.

We mentioned eight things that Jason Duval and Lucia Caminos should be able to buy in GTA 6 story mode.

Note: Aspects of this article are subjective and reflect the writer’s opinions.

8 things Rockstar Games should allow us to buy in GTA 6

1) New safehouses

Jason and Lucia should be able to buy safe houses throughout the story of GTA 6 story. Since the new map might be bigger, the protagonists should have safehouses at different locations. It will be great if Rockstar allows both to share the same safehouse. Nonetheless, buying new houses should be an option in the game.

2) Pets

Rockstar should allow us to get pets in the upcoming game. The trailers and screenshots showed various animals, and we should be able to buy at least a few of them. Chop in GTA 5 was a great move, and the studio should bring back and improve this feature in the final version of GTA 6.

3) Company shares

The stock market feature in GTA 5 should return in GTA 6. The game should have a trading market where Jason and Lucia could buy shares of different brands and make money. The share market is one of the best ways to make money in GTA 5's story mode. Therefore, the upcoming installment should also feature one with easier tactics to make profits.

4) Business properties

Business ownership should be revamped in the upcoming game (Image via Rockstar Games)

While GTA 5 also allows you to buy businesses, Rockstar should redefine how it operates in the upcoming game. Managing businesses should neither be tedious, like GTA Online, nor should it be lackluster, like story mode. There should be a middle ground between the two for ownable businesses in GTA 6.

5) Fast food and snacks

Food vendors are a must-add thing in Grand Theft Auto 6 (Image via Rockstar Games)

Rockstar Games should re-add functional restaurants, fast food stores, and street food vendors in GTA 6 and allow Jason and Lucia to buy food items from them. Eating food should also replenish the protagonists’ health bar, making the feature more useful. The characters should also be able to gather snacks from convenience stores and keep them for later use.

6) Flight tickets

Flights should be a mode of public transport (Image via Rockstar Games)

The GTA 6 map is anticipated to be a bigger one, and we expect it to include multiple cities and airports. While public transport, like trains, is already in the series, players should be able to buy flight tickets and fly to their destinations. Choppers, compact planes, and passenger aircraft should offer their services through NPC pilots.

7) New in-game phones

Changing phones should be a common thing (Image via Rockstar Games)

The protagonists should be able to buy new phones and replace the older ones. Vice City should have stores that sell different brands of smartphones. This will add to the customizability, making the gameplay experience more personal.

8) New personal vehicles

Jason and Lucia’s cars should not be permanently fixed (Image via Rockstar Games)

GTA 6 protagonists should be able to buy new cars and replace their personal vehicles. While this feature is available in Grand Theft Auto 5, the new cars do not replace personal vehicles. Thus, Rockstar should rework it and allow us to drive different personal vehicles.

