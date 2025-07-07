4 possible GTA 6 pre order bonuses that Rockstar could give

While Rockstar Games has yet to kickstart the GTA 6 pre order process, Grand Theft Auto fans are eagerly looking forward to it. The developer is known to host pre-orders for both GTA 5 and RDR 2, and the upcoming game is also expected to follow suit. The pre-ordered copy of the game should come with special and exclusive bonuses to attract more players.

This article lists four possible GTA 6 pre order bonuses that the developer could provide.

Note: Some parts of this article are subjective and reflect the writer’s opinions.

4 GTA 6 pre order bonuses that could be in the game

1) Early access

Grand Theft Auto fans are eager to play the game as soon as possible (Image via Rockstar Games)

Rockstar Games should offer early access as a GTA 6 pre order bonus. The Grand Theft Auto series fans desperately want to play the upcoming installment as soon as possible. If the developer offers early access, many would flock to pre-order the game, and both Rockstar and the fans can benefit from this move.

The developer can make more money from the GTA 6 pre order version if it offers special lucrative bonuses, including early access. Moreover, it can also collect feedback from fans who play the game early and make last-minute changes before the game's final release.

The GTA 6 pre ordered version should give early access to a handful of missions and a fraction of the map so that players get a glimpse of the gameplay.

2) Exclusive vehicles

Grand Theft Auto fans love to collect and drive new vehicles, and Rockstar Games should offer a handful of exclusive vehicles as a GTA 6 pre order bonus. While there is no doubt that the upcoming game will include a huge fleet of vehicles, some of them should also be reserved for players who pre-order the game.

The exclusive vehicle list should include unique and rare vehicles such as hot air balloons, cargo planes, submarines, UFOs, tricycles, police cars, skateboards, etc.

The developer should consider keeping these vehicles exclusive for a while so that players who join the GTA 6 pre order process feel their investment was worth it.

3) Bonus missions

The GTA 6 pre order version should also include a few bonus missions that are either separate from the main storyline or do not have any impact on it. Rockstar Games offered a few side missions in the pre-order version of GTA 5, and the upcoming game should also continue the trend.

The GTA 6 pre order version should be as lucrative as possible, and offering exclusive missions is one of the best ways to attract players. The developer should consider offering some exclusive solo missions in the upcoming game’s multiplayer mode as well.

Similar to the vehicles, the bonus missions in GTA 6 should also remain exclusive for a while, at least until the PC version is released.

4) Special gift items

Grand Theft Auto fans would be very disappointed if Rockstar Games does not offer any special gift items as GTA 6 pre order bonuses. Players who pre-ordered the GTA 5 Collector’s Edition got a handful of real-life items, including a blueprint map, a cap, two copies of the game, and many other things.

The upcoming game should also offer special gifts, such as a map, a GTA 6 glowing logo, figurines of Jason and Lucia, an in-game vehicle as a toy model, etc.

Since the special editions cost more, Rockstar should try to justify the price tags with such gift items. Fans would love to collect these rare items and make the pre-order process a success.

