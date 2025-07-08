Could GTA 6 trailer 3 release this month? Possibilities explored

The GTA 6 trailer 3 is currently highly anticipated, with fans expecting Rockstar Games to release it soon. The studio surprised the gaming community with the second one in early May 2025, but it has gone silent since then. However, there are some ongoing rumors that the next trailer could be released in July 2025.

While we cannot directly deny the possibility, Rockstar Games releasing the GTA 6 trailer 3 this month is highly unlikely. This article explains more.

Note: Some parts of this article are subjective and reflect the writer’s opinions.

Why Rockstar Games might not release GTA 6 trailer 3 in July 2025

Manni L. Perez, who is rumored to play Lucia Caminos in GTA 6, recently deleted her Instagram profile. This led some Grand Theft Auto fans to speculate that the GTA 6 trailer 3 could be released in July 2025.

However, considering how Rockstar Games operates, it is unlikely that there is a connection between the artist deleting her social media profile and the GTA 6 trailer 3. Moreover, Manni L. Perez has not been confirmed as the upcoming title’s female protagonist. Hence, whatever she does cannot immediately be linked with Grand Theft Auto 6.

Also read: 3 things GTA 6 Online could learn from Fortnite

As far as the next trailer goes, we expect it by the end of 2025 or next year. Rockstar Games delayed the upcoming game’s release to May 2026. Thus, the GTA 6 trailer could also be delayed till early 2026.

As of now, it is very early for the gaming studio to release major details about the upcoming title. Moreover, during the period of the second trailer’s release, Rockstar Games revealed the definitive GTA 6 release date, launched an official website, and showed us some in-game screenshots and artwork.

It was a big event that Rockstar executed suddenly. As a result, expecting more this early would be unrealistic.

Readers should also know what Strauss Zelnick, the CEO of Take-Two Interactive, said about GTA 6’s marketing procedure. During a Bloomberg interview (the video above) in March 2025, he stated that the marketing process for the upcoming game would start “relatively close to the release window.”

Strauss stated the reason for this:

“...in order to create that excitement on one hand and balance the excitement with unmet anticipation.”

Since the GTA 6 trailer 3 also comes under marketing material, we cannot really expect it until the period mentioned above.

If Manni L. Perez is indeed the voice actress, or if the GTA 6 trailer 3 release date is close, Rockstar Games would want the artist to keep a low profile and avoid any kind of attention. Thus, her actions do not necessarily indicate a potential announcement from the gaming studio.

