3 things GTA 6 Online could learn from Fortnite

While Rockstar Games has yet to officially showcase GTA 6 Online, there are various things it can learn from Epic Games’ Fortnite. The latter is currently one of the most popular online multiplayer games, played by thousands of players worldwide. GTA 5 Online is also popular, and Grand Theft Auto fans expect major changes in the next iteration. Therefore, Rockstar should take some inspiration from Fortnite.

We’ve listed three important things that Rockstar Games should learn from Fortnite and implement in GTA 6 Online.

Note: Aspects of this article are subjective and reflect the writer’s opinions.

3 notable things from Fortnite that Rockstar Games should add in GTA 6 Online

1) Hosting live shows or events

Fortnite is known for hosting various events that players can enjoy live. These events provide a unique experience and make it a live service game in a true sense. Rockstar Games should also consider adding similar features in GTA 6 Online with a little different implementation.

If we take GTA 5 Online as an example, the Maze Bank Arena can be used to host live events. This way, players who want to grind will be able to enjoy the game as normal, and others will be able to join the live event inside the Arena building. While it is unlikely that the current game will have this feature, GTA 6 Online should consider it.

This feature can also be used to announce and release new DLCs and other seasonal updates, which we expect after the final release of GTA 6. Since Rockstar Games indicated that the upcoming game would have surprising features, live events should be one of them.

2) Crossplay option

Crossplay in GTA 6 Online might sound like a controversial take but if Fortnite can properly execute it, Rockstar Games should also be able to pull this off. The only hurdle for crossplay in the Grand Theft Auto series is the lack of dedicated servers.

Rockstar Games currently uses peer-to-peer connection in Grand Theft Auto 5 Online, because of which connectivity, security, and cheating-related issues are prevalent, especially in the PC version. However, if GTA 6 Online gets dedicated servers similar to Fortnite, players from different platforms will be able to enjoy together.

Grand Theft Auto 6 will release on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S at the initial stage. Rockstar Games should add dedicated servers and crossplay options between these platforms to test the waters. We expect GTA 6 Online to run for a while after its release. Having a crossplay option between PC and consoles will surely increase its longevity.

3) Bigger lobby sizes

Another thing Fortnite does better than the Grand Theft Auto series is having bigger multiplayer lobbies. GTA 5 Online can only host up to 32 players (30 members and two spectators) in a single lobby. While there are some rumors about GTA 6 Online lobby sizes, we do not have any solid details yet.

Since Fortnite can host up to 100 players, Rockstar Games should also consider increasing the lobby sizes in GTA 6 Online. The hardware of the PS5 and Xbox Series X|S are perfectly capable of hosting such bigger lobbies, and the developer should consider utilizing their full potential. Since PC doesn’t have hardware limitations, adding bigger lobbies should not be an issue there.

Having more participants in a lobby will allow players to show their creativity freely. This will, in fact, make the title more popular among multiplayer game fans. However, Rockstar should get rid of unnecessary griefing elements to keep the experience enjoyable for all.

