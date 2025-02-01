In GTA Online, players can engage in its missions and activities with their friends other strangers from the community. Despite that option, many prefer playing alone. Even Rockstar Games has added content and implemented certain changes in the last few years that have nudged the title toward a more solo-friendly direction.

How one wants to play is ultimately their own choice, but there are a few incentives for going about Los Santos and Blaine County alone. In this article, we will look at five reasons to solo-play GTA Online in 2025.

Note - This article is subjective and only reflects the writer's opinions.

5 reasons to play GTA Online solo in 2025

1) Businesses are now more solo-friendly

Some of the very best businesses, such as Nightclub, Acid Lab, Salvage Yard, Auto Shop, and Agency, are very solo-friendly. Even the new Darnell Bros Garment Factory business, added with GTA Online Agents of Sabotage update, can be operated by a single player completely.

Additionally, Sell Mission timers of all MC Businesses, as well as the Bunker have been increased to an extent for solo players. This change was introduced in June 2024 with the Bottom Dollar Bounties update.

2) No need to divide heist payouts

No need to split final payouts in solo heists (Image via Rockstar Games)

Most heists in GTA Online require multiple players, so the final payout needs to be divided among the participants. However, there are solo-friendly options in this category as well, such as The Cayo Perico Heist and the Cluckin Bell Farm Raid.

Needless to say, as these are solo-quests, you get to enjoy a hefty payday. In fact, the Cluckin Bell Farm Raid doesn't even need any prior investments, so beginners can easily make a lot of money by grinding it.

3) The multiplayer content is not as good for making money

Multiplayer matches in GTA Online usually don't pay much (Image via Rockstar Games)

GTA Online's multiplayer content, like Adversary Modes, Deathmatches, Freemode Events, and Races can be fun to play occasionally, but they are not viable money-making options. Businesses and heists are the best choices for getting rich, and as already established, some of the very best options in the former category are solo-friendly.

Even the older heists that need more than one participant can be skipped, as grinding The Cayo Perico Heist and the Cluckin Bell Farm Raid in loop with those businesses is a lot more profitable.

4) Griefers in Public sessions

Griefers often use the Oppressor MK II (Image via Rockstar Games)

Griefers have been a big problem with Public (multiplayer) sessions for as long as one can remember. These type of players interfere in others' missions, or just general gameplay, making the overall experience quite frustrating.

To avoid such hinderances, playing solo in Invite-Only sessions is perhaps the best approach in 2025. One can complete business missions, heists, as well as look for any rare collectible in GTA 5 Online without interference in private lobbies.

5) Hackers and modders

Apart from griefers, hackers and modders are another big, and long-running problem associated with the game's Public sessions, particularly on PC. They can impact players' experience significantly, a recent example of which was when Rockstar had to disable The Diamond Casino Heist for some time due to a severe exploit.

Although the issue was eventually fixed, the chance of encountering such things is just not worth it. So, players would be better off enjoying all the content safely alone in Invite Only sessions. The game is 11-years old, but Rockstar has made GTA 5 Online worth playing with fresh content additions on a regular basis.

