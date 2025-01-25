5 best race cars in GTA Online (post-Agents of Sabotage update)

GTA Online has various types of races, and competing in them can be fun, especially if you need a break from grinding heists and businesses. Needless to say, players will want the very best race cars to participate, and luckily, there are some great choices available. In fact, a vehicle that was added to the game recently has also established itself among the top names.

This article lists five of the best race cars in GTA Online after the Agents of Sabotage update. It should be noted that some races do not allow custom cars/have a specific pool of vehicles to choose from.

Note - The top speeds mentioned are as per YouTuber Broughy1322's tests after full upgradation.

Ubermacht Niobe and 4 other best race cars in GTA Online post-Agents of Sabotage update

1) Bravado Banshee GTS

The Banshee GTS (Image via Rockstar Games)

Price: $1,989,500

$1,989,500 Class: Sports Car

The Bravado Banshee GTS debuted in December 2024 with the GTA Online Agents of Sabotage update. The vehicle can hit a top speed of 138.00 mph. It also handles well and accelerates quickly, which is why it has emerged as one of the best race cars in the game.

The Banshee GTS can be equipped with HSW upgrades in the game's PS5 and Xbox Series X/S versions. This significantly boosts the car's acceleration and increases its top speed to 172.50 mph.

2) Albany V-STR

The Albany V-STR (Image via Rockstar Games)

Price : $1,285,000

: $1,285,000 Class: Sports Car

The Albany V-STR's top speed is 125.25 mph, which is pretty impressive. The vehicle boasts quick acceleration but does not have great traction. However, it should be easy to maneuver for even a decently experienced driver.

The Albany V-STR is one of the cars that can participate in the newly added GTA Online Lunar New Year Stunt Races. There are three of these races, and all of them are exciting.

Participating in a Lunar New Year Stunt Race through February 12, 2025, will unlock an exclusive livery for the Maibatsu Penumbra FF. It will be delivered within 72 hours after getting unlocked.

3) Ubermacht Niobe

The Ubermacht Niobe (Image via Rockstar Games)

Price : $1,880,000

: $1,880,000 Class: Sports Car

The Ubermacht Niobe has been one of the best race cars in Grand Theft Auto Online since its introduction. It can hit a 127.25 mph top speed and accelerates really quickly. Additionally, the vehicle can be equipped with HSW upgrades to hit an improved top speed of 159.50 mph.

In terms of traction, the Ubermacht Niobe holds a good grip on the surface and is able to make tight corners quickly. Although it cannot be used in the new GTA Online Lunar New Year Stunt Races like the Albany V-STR, it has the potential to dominate any other compatible race categories.

4) Dinka Jester RR

The Dinka Jester RR (Image via Rockstar Games)

Price : $1,970,000 ($1,477,500 Trade Price)

: $1,970,000 ($1,477,500 Trade Price) Class: Sports Car

The Dinka Jester RR is a great choice for Street and Pursuit Races. It is quick (125.00 mph top speed) and offers comfortable handling, which is very useful on tracks with lots of twists and turns. This vehicle is a really good choice for Drift Races. This competition is unlike usual races, as the winner here is decided on the basis of Drift Points.

Equip your Dinka Jester RR with the Drift Tuning upgrade at the LS Car Meet to make it eligible for Drift Races allowing custom cars.

5) Ocelot Pariah

The Ocelot Pariah in a GTA+ promotional image (Image via Rockstar Games)

Price : $1,420,000

: $1,420,000 Class: Sports Car

The Ocelot Pariah has been in GTA Online since 2017 but is still one of the best race cars in the game. This is mainly because of its 136.00 mph top speed. The vehicle is not exactly easy to handle at high speeds, but experienced drivers should have a good time with it when racing.

The Ocelot Pariah is among the relatively cheaper cars on this list, and one should be able to afford it by grinding a few heists, businesses, and any jobs with GTA Online weekly update bonuses.

Also check: GTA Online Yuanbao locations

