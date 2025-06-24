How to become a cop in GTA 5 Online: Beginner's guide

"How to become a cop in GTA 5 Online?" is a question asked by quite a few in the Grand Theft Auto community. Although the gameplay primarily focuses towards being an outlaw and establishing a criminal empire, there are those who like to flip the perspective every now and then. Luckily, Rockstar Games has provided a bit of content that helps fulfil this ambition.

In fact, it is worth noting that many previous entries in the series feature vigilante missions. Grand Theft Auto 5's story mode doesn't, but its multiplayer does offer something similar. So with that said, here's how to become a cop in GTA 5 Online.

How to become a cop in GTA 5 Online: All you need to know

While there's no way to join the Los Santos Police Department officially, there are ways in which you can assist the law enforcement. Officer Vincent Effenburger, who you may have met in the Diamond Casino story missions or the Cluckin Bell Farm Raid, assigns Dispatch Work missions in GTA 5 Online; these are somewhat like vigilante missions from older Grand Theft Auto titles.

To play them, you must own a police vehicle. They are up for sale on Warstock Cache and Carry, and the compatible ones have a "Dispatch Work available" tag in their individual descriptions.

That said, note that they all are pretty expensive. Even the Western Police Bike added with the recent GTA Online Money Fronts update costs $3,720,000. Beginners very likely won't be able to afford them, so they are advised to grind heists and other high-paying businesses and jobs like the Cluckin Bell Farm Raid to generate sufficient funds.

How to become a cop in GTA 5 Online: How to start Dispatch Work

How to become a cop in GTA 5 Online: Dispatch Work promotional image (Image via Rockstar Games)

After purchasing a compatible police vehicle, enter it and press the button promped in the top-left corner of the screen. There are six Dispatch Work missions, each with a different objective, and one will be assigned randomly upon requesting with the said button.

They all reward $25,000 and 500RP, which is decent enough as they are relatively quick and easy to complete, but still fun to play.

How to become a cop in GTA 5 Online: Outfit

How to become a cop in GTA 5 Online: The Summer Highway Patrol Outfit (Image via Rockstar Games)

Along with police work, you may also wish to get an outfit to complete the set and make the experience a bit more immersive. Unfortunately, there aren't any police outfits up for sale in GTA 5 Online, but purchasing the Western Police Bike rewards the Summer Highway Patrol Outfit shown in the image above.

Additionally, if you participated in The Heist Challenge back in November 2024, the N.O.O.S.E outfit should be available in your wardrobe. Rockstar Games might add more police outfits in the future, but that cannot be guaranteed right now. So at the moment, this is how to become a cop in GTA 5 Online.

