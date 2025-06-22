The best passive income GTA Online players should have (2025)

The best passive income GTA Online players can generate comes through one of the top businesses in the game. It is incredibly easy to operate and can bring significant cash as one engages in other jobs like heists or missions. Rockstar Games also added a new passive income option with the recent Money Fronts DLC, and both of them can act as a neat source of income together in Los Santos.

However, it should be noted that getting access to them will require a hefty initial investment. Let's take a closer look at the best passive income GTA Online players should have in 2025.

Note: Some aspects of this article are subjective and only reflect the writer's opinions and analysis.

Best passive income GTA Online 2025: The Nightclub and Hands On Car Wash

The Nightclub, added in 2018 as part of the After Hours DLC, is the best passive income GTA Online players should have. It makes money based on Popularity, showcased using a bar in the bottom right corner whenever inside the property.

The higher the Popularity, the more money it makes, albeit up to a certain limit. For example, at the highest Popularity, or even pretty close to the maximum limit, a GTA Online Nightclub will generate $50,000 every 48 minutes, which is equivalent to one day in the game.

Best passive income GTA Online: Nightclub income at the highest Popularity (Image via Rockstar Games)

However, the Popularity drains over time, so to increase or maintain it at a high level, GTA Online players must complete Management missions at regular intervals. They can be launched from the Nightclub office computer or spawn as random events upon entering the property after a while. The latter category is a lot easier to complete.

Taking up a Management mission every few hours (in real life) is a good way to ensure that your Nightclub operates at its best potential and generates a healthy passive income.

Best passive income GTA Online: Hands On Car Wash

Best passive income GTA Online: The Hands On Car Wash (Image via Rockstar Games)

The Hands On Car Wash has been turned into a money laundering front with the GTA Online Money Fronts DLC. It will generate passive income if you have any of the following businesses:

Small Special Cargo Warehouse

Medium Special Cargo Warehouse

Large Special Cargo Warehouse

Vehicle Warehouse

Counterfeit Cash Factory

Cocaine Lockup

Document Forgery Office

Meth Lab

Weed Farm

Bunker

Hangar

Nightclub

Arcade

Auto Shop

Celebrity Solutions Agency

Acid Lab

Salvage Yard

Bail Office

Darnell Bros Garment Factory

McKenzie Field Hangar

Smoke On the Water

Higgins Helitours

The more businesses you have from this list, the more passive income the Hands On Car Wash will generate. If you have them all, it will bring in close to $30,000 every 48 minutes.

Nightclub properties are sold on Maze Bank Foreclosures, ranging from $1,080,000 to $1,700,000. The Hands On Car Wash is sold on the same website and costs $1,000,000.

