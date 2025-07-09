Latest GTA 5 Enhanced update's patch notes revealed, include a Weapon Wheel fix and more

Rockstar Games dropped a new update for GTA 5 Enhanced on July 8, 2025, and has released the related patch notes today, July 9. Firstly, it has patched two particular issues: one related to the Weapon Wheel (the weapon selection menu) and the other to GTA+ subscribers not being able to claim a free reward. In addition, the patch has implemented some general fixes for stability as well as security.

Most of these fixes also work in the title's Legacy version. Furthermore, Tez2, a reputed Rockstar insider and dataminer, has reported about a background update that apparently fixed an issue related to the MTL Brickade 6x6, along with an Off-The-Radar glitch.

Rockstar's latest GTA 5 Enhanced PC update patch fixes multiple problems

Latest Grand Theft Auto 5 patch notes (Image via Rockstar Games)

GTA 5 Enhanced and Legacy players on PC with a mouse-and-keyboard setup should now be able to switch weapons from the Weapon Wheel a bit quicker. The pace had been affected in recent times due to a problem that has now been fixed.

GTA+ subscribers who were unable to claim their free vehicle rewards in the title's Enhanced PC port should also be able to do so now. The rest of the fixes have been classified as "General fixes for stability and security" in the latest GTA 5 Enhanced patch notes.

However, a couple more fixes seem to have been implemented in recent hours, which, notably, are not mentioned in the patch notes. According to Tez2, a background update has patched an issue that prevented the MTL Brickade 6x6 from being stored in the Freakshop after a player completes all "The First Dose" missions. For those wondering, these missions are a part of the Los Santos Drug Wars DLC, and they eventually task players with stealing the Brickade 6x6 to establish the GTA Online Acid Lab inside.

Tez2 has also reported that the Darnell Bros Garment Factory Off-The-Radar glitch, which previously allowed exploiters to not appear on the map, has been patched. Rockstar Games has not announced these fixes officially yet, but given Tez2's track record, their report is worth taking into account.

