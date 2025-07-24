How to get free Declasse Granger 3600LX in GTA Online this week (July 24 to 30, 2025)

The Declasse Granger 3600LX is an SUV that players can get for free in GTA Online this week. Rockstar Games introduced it back in January 2022 via The Contract DLC, which had also added the Celebrity Solutions Agency business to the multiplayer. On usual days, the vehicle costs two million dollars ($1.5 million for those who unlock its Trade Price), which, needless to say, is quite pricey.
The SUV does have certain attributes that justify the expenditure to a good extent, but the Diamond Casino has made it so that you have an opportunity to obtain it without spending a dime through July 30, 2025. For those interested, here's how to get a free Declasse Granger 3600LX in GTA Online this week.
Players can get a free Declasse Granger 3600LX from the Diamond Casino in GTA Online this week
Rockstar Games has made the Declasse Granger 3600LX the Diamond Casino Podium Vehicle in this GTA Online weekly update, which runs from today, July 24, through July 30, 2025.
To get it for free, you must visit the Diamond Casino in Los Santos' Vinewood district, spin The Lucky Wheel inside, and hope that the reward marker stops at the free vehicle option.
As you may have guessed, this depends a lot on luck, since the odds are quite low. There are 19 other options on which The Lucky Wheel marker can stop. Additionally, regular players are allowed to spin it just once a day, whereas GTA+ members can do this twice.
However, there are certain tricks available online of spinning the wheel in specific manner, and these might push the odds a little bit in your favor. Nevertheless, note that mastering them can take a bit of time.
Check out: GTA 5 Online hack to win the Podium car every time apparently still works
GTA Online Declasse Granger 3600LX: Features
The Granger 3600LX (design likely based on the Chevrolet Suburban) isn't fast. Even with all standard performance upgrades installed, it can only hit a top speed of 97.50 mph, according to popular YouTuber, Broughy1322's tests.
That said, its other features, such as compatibility with Imani Tech and Armor Plating, bullet-resistant windows, ability to let passengers hang on its sides, and the option to be equipped with Slick Mines as well as Machine Guns make it worth getting in GTA Online this week.
Final verdict
Although it isn't easy to win the free Podium Vehicle, the Declasse Granger 3600LX's features make it certainly worth trying for in GTA Online this week.
