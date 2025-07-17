GTA 3 Definitive Edition finally free on iOS/Android for GTA+ members: How to download, and more

Rockstar Games has made the iOS and Android ports of GTA 3 Definitive Edition free for GTA+ members. Interestingly, the title was recently spotted to be free for everyone on the Apple App Store, but that was quickly changed. A few days later, the offer is now up for grabs for users of Grand Theft Auto Online's subscription service on both mobile platforms.

If you are a subscriber, you can easily start playing the remaster of this 2001 classic. However, those who have never accessed a title from the subscription service's library may require a bit of assistance. So, this article will serve as a guide for active GTA+ members on how to download GTA 3 Definitive Edition for iOS/Android.

How to download GTA 3 Definitive Edition iOS/Android for GTA+ members: All you need to know

GTA+ is a subscription service for Grand Theft Auto Online that offers a bunch of rotating (and a few fixed) in-game benefits every month. In addition, members get access to some classic Rockstar Games titles for free.

The following sections will explain how to download Grand Theft Auto 3 Definitive Edition on iOS/Android devices, as well as a few other things:

1) How to download GTA 3 Definitive Edition on iOS/Android

GTA 3 Definitive Edition can be downloaded on your iOS or Android device from your platform's official app store, which is the Apple App Store for the former, and Google Play for the latter.

Here are the links for the same:

2) How to play GTA 3 Definitive Edition on iOS/Android with GTA+

GTA 3 Definitive Edition is now free for GTA+ members (Image via Rockstar Games)

Once the game has been downloaded on your device, launch it and do the following:

Step 1 - Sign in to your Rockstar Games account subscribed to GTA+.

- Sign in to your Rockstar Games account subscribed to GTA+. Step 2 - Click on Start.

- Click on Start. Step 3 - Select Unlock with GTA+.

If you do not get the prompt to sign in after launching the game for some reason, click on Start, and select Unlock with GTA+, which should then allow you to sign in to the subscribed account.

Read more: GTA Online Mr Faber Work

3) How to subscribe to GTA+

Home page of the GTA+ website (Image via Rockstar Games)

You can subscribe to GTA+ on your preferred platform from Rockstar Games' official website. Click on this link and follow these steps:

Step 1 - Click on Join Now.

- Click on Step 2 - Select your preferred platform.

- Select your preferred platform. Step 3 - Click on Join or Buy Now (depending on the platform) and pay the fee.

Note that this is a monthly fee.

GTA 3 Definitive Edition is also available in the PlayStation Plus Game Catalog as of this writing, so PS4 and PS5 users subscribed to PS Plus Extra can access it for free as well, for the time being.

