GTA 3 Definitive Edition finally free on iOS/Android for GTA+ members: How to download, and more

By Suyash Sahay
Published Jul 17, 2025 16:00 GMT
Brief on how to download and play GTA 3 Definitive Edition with GTA+ (Image via Rockstar Games || Steam)

Rockstar Games has made the iOS and Android ports of GTA 3 Definitive Edition free for GTA+ members. Interestingly, the title was recently spotted to be free for everyone on the Apple App Store, but that was quickly changed. A few days later, the offer is now up for grabs for users of Grand Theft Auto Online's subscription service on both mobile platforms.

If you are a subscriber, you can easily start playing the remaster of this 2001 classic. However, those who have never accessed a title from the subscription service's library may require a bit of assistance. So, this article will serve as a guide for active GTA+ members on how to download GTA 3 Definitive Edition for iOS/Android.

How to download GTA 3 Definitive Edition iOS/Android for GTA+ members: All you need to know

GTA+ is a subscription service for Grand Theft Auto Online that offers a bunch of rotating (and a few fixed) in-game benefits every month. In addition, members get access to some classic Rockstar Games titles for free.

The following sections will explain how to download Grand Theft Auto 3 Definitive Edition on iOS/Android devices, as well as a few other things:

1) How to download GTA 3 Definitive Edition on iOS/Android

GTA 3 Definitive Edition can be downloaded on your iOS or Android device from your platform's official app store, which is the Apple App Store for the former, and Google Play for the latter.

Here are the links for the same:

2) How to play GTA 3 Definitive Edition on iOS/Android with GTA+

Once the game has been downloaded on your device, launch it and do the following:

  • Step 1 - Sign in to your Rockstar Games account subscribed to GTA+.
  • Step 2 - Click on Start.
  • Step 3 - Select Unlock with GTA+.

If you do not get the prompt to sign in after launching the game for some reason, click on Start, and select Unlock with GTA+, which should then allow you to sign in to the subscribed account.

3) How to subscribe to GTA+

Home page of the GTA+ website (Image via Rockstar Games)
You can subscribe to GTA+ on your preferred platform from Rockstar Games' official website. Click on this link and follow these steps:

  • Step 1 - Click on Join Now.
  • Step 2 - Select your preferred platform.
  • Step 3 - Click on Join or Buy Now (depending on the platform) and pay the fee.

Note that this is a monthly fee.

GTA 3 Definitive Edition is also available in the PlayStation Plus Game Catalog as of this writing, so PS4 and PS5 users subscribed to PS Plus Extra can access it for free as well, for the time being.

About the author
Suyash Sahay

Suyash is an Esports and Gaming journalist at Sportskeeda who specializes in Rockstar Games' GTA franchise. Suyash uses in-depth research and knowledge of his immense experience with the game series to ensure readers have access to the most reliable information. His insightful content pieces have raked in more than 5 million views in just a little over a year's time.

Suyash holds a B.Tech degree and ventured into the world of gaming at a young age through the Prince of Persia Sands of Time trilogy. However, upon encountering GTA Vice City’s 1980s aesthetic, music, and vintage cars, he became enamored with the game, leading him to explore the rest of the franchise.

Suyash prefers solo titles to multiplayer, especially ones with a well-crafted story and character arcs. He admires journalist Jason Schreier for the respect he commands in the industry and the reliability of his news pieces. To ensure the accuracy of his own pieces, he checks multiple reputable sources and insiders.

If he were to recommend a game to a skeptic, it would be Naughty Dog’s Uncharted series. When he’s not roaming the streets of Los Santos in GTA V, you can find him playing football, watching movies, or working out.

Edited by Niladri Roy
