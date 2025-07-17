How to get free Grotti Furia in GTA Online this week (July 17 to 23, 2025)

The Grotti Furia is back in the spotlight in GTA Online this week. It is a two-door supercar mostly known for its resemblance to the Pininfarina Battista. While it normally costs a hefty amount of $2,740,000, gamers can now obtain it for free as a Podium Vehicle. They will have to visit The Diamond Casino & Resort and spin The Lucky Wheel for a chance to get their hands on the vehicle.
That said, winning a Podium Vehicle isn’t as easy as it sounds. Hence, one might wonder if the Grotti Furia is even worth the effort. Let’s quickly learn everything gamers should know about the supercar, including its top speed and acceleration.
Grotti Furia in GTA Online this week: Performance review (July 17 to 23, 2025)
The GTA Online Grotti Furia debuted in 2019 with The Diamond Casino Heist DLC update. As per the in-game files, the supercar is powered by a V12 engine with a 6-speed gearbox in an AWD layout. According to Broughy1322, it can go up to a maximum speed of 121.75 mph (195.94 km/h), beating the following other supercars in terms of top speed:
- Ubermacht SC1
- Pegassi Tempesta
- Emperor ETR1
- Grotti Cheeah
- Pegassi Vacca
- Vapid Bullet
- Ocelot Virtue
- Karin Sultan RS
- Pegassi Infernus
- Overflod Pipistrello
The Grotti Furia can also complete a lap in about 1:00.594, beating the following supercars in terms of lap timings:
- Grotti X80 Proto
- Pegassi Tezeract
- Progen T20
- Pegassi Osiris
- Pegassi Zorrusso
- Truffade Nero Custom
- Overflod Tyrant
- Pegassi Zentorno
- Progen Tyrus
- Progen Itali GTB
Overall, the Furia is considered a reliable and competitive ride. It has excellent traction thanks to the AWD drivetrain. Moreover, it has good resistance, allowing players to spin out other vehicles on the road without worrying about damaging the ride.
All of this makes the supercar one of the best vehicles for getaway purposes in 2025. Players can also use it to complete Mr. Faber Work missions this week and earn related bonuses.
Grotti Furia in GTA Online this week: Design review (July 17 to 23, 2025)
As stated earlier, the main inspiration behind Furia’s design seems to be the Pininfarina Battista. However, some resemblance to the following rides can also be found by looking at certain body parts:
- 2017–2019 Lamborghini Huracán LP 640-4 Performante – Side skirts and front intakes
- Ferrari F8 Tributo – Headlights and rear fascia
- Ferrari Portofino – Headlights
- Aston Martin Vantage – Rear diffuser
- Koenigsegg cars - Dihedral synchro-helix actuation doors
Overall, it has a large body and an aerodynamic design that any supercar enthusiast will appreciate.
Final Verdict
As the Grotti Furia can currently be acquired for free, players shouldn’t miss this opportunity to get it as the Podium Vehicle in GTA Online this week.
