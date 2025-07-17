How to get free Grotti Furia in GTA Online this week (July 17 to 23, 2025)

The Grotti Furia is back in the spotlight in GTA Online this week. It is a two-door supercar mostly known for its resemblance to the Pininfarina Battista. While it normally costs a hefty amount of $2,740,000, gamers can now obtain it for free as a Podium Vehicle. They will have to visit The Diamond Casino & Resort and spin The Lucky Wheel for a chance to get their hands on the vehicle.

Ad

That said, winning a Podium Vehicle isn’t as easy as it sounds. Hence, one might wonder if the Grotti Furia is even worth the effort. Let’s quickly learn everything gamers should know about the supercar, including its top speed and acceleration.

Grotti Furia in GTA Online this week: Performance review (July 17 to 23, 2025)

Ad

Trending

The GTA Online Grotti Furia debuted in 2019 with The Diamond Casino Heist DLC update. As per the in-game files, the supercar is powered by a V12 engine with a 6-speed gearbox in an AWD layout. According to Broughy1322, it can go up to a maximum speed of 121.75 mph (195.94 km/h), beating the following other supercars in terms of top speed:

Ubermacht SC1

Pegassi Tempesta

Emperor ETR1

Grotti Cheeah

Pegassi Vacca

Vapid Bullet

Ocelot Virtue

Karin Sultan RS

Pegassi Infernus

Overflod Pipistrello

Ad

The Grotti Furia can also complete a lap in about 1:00.594, beating the following supercars in terms of lap timings:

Grotti X80 Proto

Pegassi Tezeract

Progen T20

Pegassi Osiris

Pegassi Zorrusso

Truffade Nero Custom

Overflod Tyrant

Pegassi Zentorno

Progen Tyrus

Progen Itali GTB

Overall, the Furia is considered a reliable and competitive ride. It has excellent traction thanks to the AWD drivetrain. Moreover, it has good resistance, allowing players to spin out other vehicles on the road without worrying about damaging the ride.

Ad

All of this makes the supercar one of the best vehicles for getaway purposes in 2025. Players can also use it to complete Mr. Faber Work missions this week and earn related bonuses.

Also Check: Ocelot Lynx

Grotti Furia in GTA Online this week: Design review (July 17 to 23, 2025)

Ad

As stated earlier, the main inspiration behind Furia’s design seems to be the Pininfarina Battista. However, some resemblance to the following rides can also be found by looking at certain body parts:

2017–2019 Lamborghini Huracán LP 640-4 Performante – Side skirts and front intakes

Ferrari F8 Tributo – Headlights and rear fascia

Ferrari Portofino – Headlights

Aston Martin Vantage – Rear diffuser

Koenigsegg cars - Dihedral synchro-helix actuation doors

Overall, it has a large body and an aerodynamic design that any supercar enthusiast will appreciate.

Ad

Also Check: Western Annihilator

Final Verdict

As the Grotti Furia can currently be acquired for free, players shouldn’t miss this opportunity to get it as the Podium Vehicle in GTA Online this week.

Other Grand Theft Auto content you may like to check too:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Neeraj Bansal Neeraj, a Grand Theft Auto writer, has penned over a thousand articles for Sportskeeda in the last two years, amassing an impressive 5+ million views. His dedication to the craft has earned him the title of a content specialist under the Esports & Gaming division. Previously, he was a senior analyst at media software company Cision, where he worked on projects for clients like Sony PlayStation.



With a Post-Graduate Diploma in Journalism and Mass Communication (PGJMC), and drawing inspiration from video game streamers like Ryukahr, Neeraj is committed to delivering top-notch content and setting a high standard for his team. He verifies information using both primary and secondary sources to ensure reader satisfaction.



Grand Theft Auto was Neeraj’s entry point into the world of video games, and he is still devoted to Rockstar Games' beloved franchise. He has played multiple generations of the series’ titles, from the 3D Universe entries to the modern HD classics. Neeraj believes that GTA Vice City is ideal for beginners looking to get familiar with the open-world genre.



Away from gaming, Neeraj finds delight in the comedic escapades of TV series like The Big Bang Theory. Know More